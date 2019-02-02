Better Buy: Johnson & Johnson vs. AbbVie

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have slipped around 10% since the beginning of December, and investors shopping for steady dividends are wondering if there could be a bargain here.

Johnson & Johnson isn't the only big pharmaceutical stock that offers an attractive dividend. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has tumbled 16% since the beginning of December, and the stock currently offers a huge yield.

Both of these dividend-paying pharmaceutical stocks look tempting at recent prices. Let's peer a bit closer to find out which one can deliver the most profits to your pockets.

The case for Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is more than just a leading pharmaceutical company. In fact, it's a giant conglomerate of more than 200 businesses, mostly spread throughout its medical devices and consumer goods divisions.

A diverse revenue stream is a key reason Johnson & Johnson has reported higher adjusted operating profits each year for 35 consecutive years. Steady growth has also allowed the company to raise its dividend for 56 straight years, and investors can expect this trend to continue for the long run.

In 2018, Johnson & Johnson's operations generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow, which was a modest 4.5% gain over the previous year. Over the past decade, J&J has handed around half of its profits right back to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

Unfortunately, investors probably shouldn't expect a huge dividend boost in 2019, or 2020. Over the past year, Johnson & Johnson used 50.6% of its free cash flow to make dividend payments. That's already near the top of the company's comfort zone, and 2019 is expected to be a tough year.

Johnson & Johnson recently warned investors that pricing pressure for pharmaceuticals would limit total revenue growth to 1% at the top end of its guided range. Improved profit margins are expected to allow adjusted earnings per share to rise between 5.7% and 7.6% in 2019, and the next couple of payout bumps probably won't be any higher.

Johnson & Johnson's late-stage pipeline and recently expanded blockbusters could lead to some surprise gains. Tremfya, a psoriasis treatment that launched in 2017, finished 2018 on pace to achieve $1 billion in annual sales this year. That is, unless it's thwarted by risankizumab, a potential rival that AbbVie might launch before the end of the year.