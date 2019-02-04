Better Buy: Johnson & Johnson vs. Merck & Co.

Investors of all stripes like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) because its careful assembly of related healthcare businesses has allowed the conglomerate to report steady earnings growth for 35 straight years. Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK), meanwhile, relies on pharmaceuticals for nearly all of its revenue, which has made its bottom line far less predictable.

Merck hasn't reported earnings growth since it bought Schering-Plough a decade ago, but a star cancer therapy could make this a banner year for the big pharma. Despite their past performances, deciding which has a better chance to outperform won't be as easy as it seems. Here's what you need to know about the case for both stocks to decide which is a better pick right now.

The case for Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson expects sales to dip by about 1% in 2019 due to loss of exclusivity for Remicade and continued pricing pressure. In 2018, less expensive biosimilar versions of the anti-inflammatory injection pushed Remicade sales down 15.7% compared to a year earlier.

Middlemen that control access for competing drugs have been demanding increasingly large rebates to keep J&J's drugs on accessible tiers within their formularies. Despite raising list prices for successful drugs that still have market exclusivity, Johnson & Johnson actually lowered net sales prices across its entire U.S. pharmaceutical portfolio by 6% to 8% last year.

Investors aren't too worried because Johnson & Johnson still has 26 different brands or platforms with over $1 billion in annual sales. While Remicade and Zytiga losses this year will sting, around a quarter of total sales come from products less than five years old that still have room to grow.

There are signs of encouragement for the pharmaceutical segment that contributed $40.7 billion in sales to the top line last year, which was about half of total revenue. A new psoriasis treatment, Tremfya, finished its first full year on the market with sales that reached $544 million.

Annual sales of Cosentyx, a psoriasis treatment that Novartis (NYSE: NVS) launched a few years ago, soared to $2.8 billion in 2018, and there's a good chance Tremfya will do even better. In December, J&J showed us that Tremfya beat Cosentyx in a head-to-head trial. An impressive 86.5% of patients receiving Tremfya achieved a 90% improvement, compared to just 70% of those given Cosentyx.

Despite predicted stagnant sales in 2018, Johnson & Johnson shares have been trading at 15.6 times forward earnings estimates. That's just about even with the average stock in the benchmark S&P 500.

The stock offers a 2.7% dividend that will probably still be rising decades from now. J&J's raised its payout for 56 consecutive years, and the dividend's still well funded. Johnson & Johnson generated a record-high $18.6 billion in free cash flow last year and used just half of those profits to meet its dividend obligation.