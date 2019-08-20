Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSX: KML) and Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) share many characteristics. For starters, both are midstream companies controlled by much larger parents. They also pay well-supported high-yield dividends, which makes them compelling options for income-seeking investors.

However, there's one key difference between these two companies. That's evident when looking at their bull and bear cases, which shows that one stands out as the better buy right now.

A person drawing a chart of rising dollar signs on a green chalkboard. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The bull and bear cases for Kinder Morgan Canada

Energy infrastructure giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) created its Canadian subsidiary in 2017 to help fund the expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline. The company, however, sold that controversial system to the government of Canada last year. That transaction left Kinder Morgan Canada with a much smaller asset base and a cash-rich balance sheet. It has subsequently used the money to pay off most of its debt and returned the rest to shareholders.

Kinder Morgan Canada's slimmed-down portfolio consists of a couple of pipeline systems and terminals in the country backed by long-term contracts. Those agreements supply it with predictable cash flow to pay a dividend that currently yields 6%. That payout is on solid ground, since Kinder Morgan Canada expects to cover it with cash flow by 1.4 times. Further, it has a very conservative leverage ratio of 1.3 times its debt-to-EBITDA ratio, which is among the lowest in the midstream space.

That strong financial profile gives Kinder Morgan Canada plenty of flexibility to invest in expanding its operations. At the moment, however, the company has only one small expansion project under construction, which should start up by the second quarter of 2021. It's unclear what will drive growth in the future, given that it doesn't have any other expansions in development. That lack of growth prospects and the fact that Kinder Morgan Canada couldn't find a buyer after putting itself up for sale limits its upside in the near term.

Storage tanks under construction. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The bull and bear cases for Phillips 66 Partners

Refining giant Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) created its MLP in 2013 to own, operate, develop, and acquire midstream assets focused on transporting, storing, and exporting liquids. Phillips 66 initially supported the growth of Phillips 66 Partners by selling its logistics assets to that entity. That steady stream of acquisitions gave Phillips 66 Partners the fuel to increase its distribution to investors at a 30% compound annual rate through the end of last year. Those raises helped boost its yield up to an attractive 6.5%.