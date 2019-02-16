Better Buy: Kinder Morgan, Inc. vs. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

If you are looking to invest in the midstream energy space, then the names of industry giants Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) and Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) are likely to be very familiar. Although there are some notable similarities between the two, there are also some very big differences as well -- and in a head to head match up, one comes out ahead of the other. Here's why.

1. Reach and scale

When it comes to the midstream space, few can match Enterprise Products Partners for size and diversification. It owns everything from pipelines to processing facilities, and even a fleet of boats. Its assets span across North America, helping to move products within the region and aiding in the export of oil and natural gas products to the rest of the world. With a $60 billion market cap it is actually one of the largest energy companies in the United States.

One of the few that can match up with Enterprise, however, is Kinder Morgan. It too has a broad portfolio of assets, from pipelines to storage reaching across the continent. And while its market cap is notably smaller at around $40 billion, it is easily one of the most important players in the North American midstream sector. When it comes to reach and scale, these two midstream players are basically on equal footing.

2. Corporate structure

This one ends up being a wash, with the "better" option more dependent on the needs and wants of individual investors. Enterprise is structured as a master limited partnership. It's a complex structure that allows Enterprise to avoid corporate level taxation and pass as much income as possible on to unit holders. Part of this involves treating limited partners as if they were owners of the business, allowing them to benefit from things like depreciation. This, in turn, means that a portion of the income bypasses current taxation, and is instead treated as a return on capital, which lowers an investor's cost basis. This increases capital gains taxes when a limited partnership is sold.

It might be a good idea to consult a tax specialist if you plan to own a partnership, because it can get confusing (especially the K-1 form that comes at tax time). And these securities don't play well with tax advantaged accounts, meaning partnerships are best owned outside of them. All in all, owning a limited partnership like Enterprise requires a bit more work, but the benefit is a high level of tax advantaged income.

Kinder Morgan is structured as a normal corporation. There's no particular tax issues involved, dividends are treated just like any other ordinary dividend, and you can own it in a tax advantaged account. If you are investing inside an IRA or prefer simplicity, Kinder Morgan is the better option. However, in the end, the choice really depends on the investor.

3. Yield

At first glance, Enterprise's 6.3% yield wins hands down -- after all, Kinder Morgan's yield is just 4.4%. But there's more to this story. Kinder Morgan is in the middle of a multi-year process of increasing its dividend from $0.50 per share per year to $1.25 per share. It plans to hit the $1.25 per share figure in 2020. Using that number and today's stock price pushes the company's yield up to 6.7%, and that makes it look like a new winner.