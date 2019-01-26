Better Buy: NVIDIA vs. Qualcomm

Chipmakers NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) play an integral role in the tech industry. Qualcomm has a long history of selling its application processors and cellular connectivity chips into mobile devices so that they can connect to the internet. It's built a strong business on its early lead in 3G and 4G technology, and benefited for years by licensing those patents to other companies.

Likewise, NVIDIA products form part of some of the best technology on the market. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) are used in an array tech from PCs to mobile devices, as well as servers and even driverless-car computers.

But even though both companies are helping to make some of today's best technologies a reality, they aren't equally good investments. Let's take a brief look at what each company is doing in its respective markets right now, and find out why NVIDIA looks like the better long-term bet.

Calculator on a table next to printed charts. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The case for Qualcomm

One of Qualcomm's biggest opportunities comes from 5G, the next cellular wireless standard. 5G networks will bring faster data connections, reduce latency (the delay when a device communicates with its network), and help more Internet of Things devices come online.

All of the major U.S. wireless carriers are currently working on building out their 5G networks, which will likely be rolled out nationwide sometime next year. The opportunity for Qualcomm here comes from selling its 5G chips into the latest mobile devices. There are only a handful of 5G phones set to come out within the next year, but the number should explode over the next few years as the $619 billion global 5G market materializes.

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf said on the most recent earnings call that 5G represents "a significant opportunity for Qualcomm to expand revenue and earnings as we exit fiscal 2019."

While 5G does represent a huge opportunity for Qualcomm, investors should also be aware of some of the significant hurdles the company faces. The most recent stumble comes from Qualcomm's decision not to sell its latest cellular chips into Apple's iPhone. Qualcomm had been supplying these chips to Apple for a long time, but a recent disclosure by an Apple executive showed that Apple wanted to continue buying chips from Qualcomm but the tech company refused to sell them. The relationship between the two companies is tense as Apple is considering developing its own 5G chip.

Additionally, Qualcomm used to benefit immensely from its patent licensing business, but lawsuits from Apple, China, and others have reduced how much the company can license its patented technologies for. The company is trying to rebalance the drop with chip sales, but it hasn't been an easy fix.

Bottom line: While Qualcomm certainly has significant new opportunities from the development of 5G networks, some of its prospects remain murky because of its strained business relationship with Apple.

The case for NVIDIA

NVIDIA makes the majority of its revenue (more than 55%) from selling its GPUs for the gaming market. This success has helped fuel the company's growth over the past few years, but NVIDIA hasn't been content to sit back and ride that wave. The company has also strategically used its GPUs to expand into other markets, including artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous vehicles.