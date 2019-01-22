Better Buy: Pfizer vs. AbbVie

If you've been looking for big pharma stocks with juicy dividend yields, you've probably noticed Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) recently. AbbVie currently offers a better dividend yield, but smart investors want to know which one can deliver the largest payout bumps in the years to come.

Pfizer's top line has been stagnating for years while AbbVie's has surged, but the tables might turn in the years ahead. Let's see what that will do to their dividend programs to figure out which is the better stock right now.

Patient in hospital gown thinking about something while sitting on a giant medicine capsule that's black on the left side and red on the other. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Nice offers

On the surface, AbbVie looks like a clear winner. At recent prices, its shares offer a giant 4.8% dividend yield, compared to a 3.4% yield you'd receive from Pfizer. Based on recent raises, AbbVie wins again. Since 2015, its payout has grown 118%, while Pfizer's grew just 29% over the same time frame.

Both dividend programs are well funded. Pfizer's profitable operations produced a whopping $15.7 billion in free cash flow over the past year, and the company needed just 50.6% of that profit to cover its dividend obligation. AbbVie's dividend program chewed through just 43.3% of an impressive $11.9 billion in free cash flow generated over the past year.

A pair of shoes on the edge of a cliff. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Going down

Right now, AbbVie's top-selling drug, Humira, is losing ground to biosimilar competition that launched throughout the European Union in October. AbbVie relies on Humira for 61% of total sales now, and investors are right to be nervous about its impending losses.

International Humira sales reached $4.9 billion during the first nine months of 2018, and most of that revenue comes from the EU. With at least three lower-priced biosimilar versions competing for market share, those sales could dry up in a couple of years.

In June, Pfizer will lose exclusivity for Lyrica in the U.S., and that's the last major patent loss that Pfizer needs to worry about until 2026. Pfizer depends on the nerve-pain medication for just 9% of total sales, so its losses will only sting a little.