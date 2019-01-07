Better Buy: Plug Power vs. Tesla

Picture a company investing in a disruptive, zero-emissions vehicle technology. It's achieved some success in establishing a niche for its product, but profitability has been elusive. Naysayers abound, but some investors are totally sold on the technology and the company. Will it be the pioneer of a green revolution, or bankrupt in five years?

This company could easily be the multibillion-dollar, headline-grabbing Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which at this point is practically a household name. Or it could be the multimillion-dollar, under-the-radar Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which almost nobody has heard of. Let's compare these two to see which one is the better buy right now.

Green leaves form the shape of a car on a wooden background More

Tesla and Plug Power are both invested in the zero-emissions transportation industry. But one is more likely to outperform. Image source: Getty Images.

In the red

Of course, there's more to the differences between Plug Power and Tesla. Tesla manufactures not only the batteries for its electric vehicles, but also the cars themselves. Meanwhile, Plug Power produces fuel cells that fit into existing forklifts and other industrial vehicles, replacing lead-acid batteries.

That said, the companies are in similar financial circumstances:

PLUG Revenue (TTM) Chart More

PLUG Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts.

The charts above show some of the fundamentals for Plug Power and Tesla. Both companies have seen steadily increasing amounts of revenue (blue line) over the last five years, while failing to turn a profit on a trailing-12-month basis (orange line). Instead, they've been keeping afloat by taking on more and more debt (red line) and issuing more shares (green line).

Both companies' managements also have a history of promising brighter days just around the corner and then failing to deliver. But Tesla may have a small leg up on Plug Power: It managed to post a quarterly profit in Q3 2018 -- its second quarterly profit in five years -- while Plug Power hasn't posted a single profitable quarter since 2014. Was it just a blip, or the start of a profitable trend for Tesla? Nobody's sure, but Tesla certainly seems to be closer to profitability than Plug Power, at least for the time being.

Turning a profit

Because neither company is profitable, we can't compare them using traditional valuation metrics like P/E ratio or enterprise value to EBITDA, which can't be computed when earnings are negative. But we can look at how close the companies seem to be coming to turning an annual profit.