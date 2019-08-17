Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies

United Technologies and Raytheon Company are set to merge in the first half of 2020, and as always in these situations, there's a temptation to lazily assume their share prices will track each other closely. Taking this approach might be a mistake because, based on the terms of the deal and recent events, it looks like buying Raytheon stock is the better option if you want exposure to the future Raytheon Technologies. Here's why.

The deal is good news

There's no point considering buying either stock if you don't think the deal will be value-enhancing. However, the good news is there's plenty of evidence to suggest the deal makes sense.

A graphic of a missile defense system. More

Raython's missile defense systems will be added to United Technologies' arsenal. Image source: Raytheon Company website.

The management of both companies believes the merger will generate $1 billion in annual cost synergies within four years. However, the merger isn't really about cost synergies -- the $1 billion figure represents just 1.1% of the estimated revenue of Raytheon Technologies in 2023. Instead the deal is being touted as an opportunity for each company to benefit from the other's technology.

In a nutshell, UTC's commercial aviation heavy operations (the company is also a leading player in defense aircraft engines) will be a complementary fit with Raytheon's space, defense, and missile systems. In addition, the steady stream of cash flows from the less cyclical Raytheon will balance out UTC's cash flows and enable it to invest in long-cycle products that require huge initial investments, such as the geared turbofan.

Avoiding United Technologies' nonaerospace businesses

There's evidence that United Technologies nonaerospace businesses Otis (elevators) and Carrier (heating, ventilation and air conditioning, fire safety and security products) are underperforming compared to its aerospace businesses, Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace. That being the case, investors will get exposure to the underperforming businesses if they buy United Technologies stock, while Raytheon will ultimately merge only with the aerospace businesses of United Technologies.

Carrier is an interesting business in its own right, and its separation should enable it to participate in industry consolidation in the future, but the fact is that it's not firing on all cylinders right now -- management just cut Carrier's full-year 2019 sales and earnings forecast. Meanwhile, Otis' exposure to the all-important China elevator market is an ongoing concern.

All told, if you like United Technologies aerospace businesses, why not just wait until after the separation or buy Raytheon stock and wait for the merger?

Raytheon is getting the better side of the deal

Digging into the details suggests Raytheon investors are getting the better side of the deal. To see why take a look at the key point of the transaction structure: Raytheon shareholders will get 43% of the combined company and United Technologies will get 57%.

It would reasonable to assume that the terms would reflect the respective companies' earnings and cash flow generation. For now, let's focus on free cash flow (FCF).

At the time of the merger announcement, United Technologies management said Raytheon Technologies would generate $8 billion in pro forma FCF by 2021. However, as noted by Vertical Research analyst Jeff Sprague on the recent earnings call, United Technologies' SEC S-4 filing shows a significantly larger number for unlevered FCF in 2021.