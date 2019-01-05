Better Buy: Realty Income Corporation vs. Regency Centers

The retail sector is going through a massive change, with internet shopping forcing brick-and-mortar retailers to learn new tricks. Many retailers have failed to change quickly enough and fallen into bankruptcy, leading to the nickname for this difficult transition period of "the retail apocalypse." The fears here are overblown, however, which the ongoing success of both Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) clearly shows. But is either of these retail real estate investment trust survivors a buy?

One property at a time

Realty Income is one of the largest triple net lease real estate investment trusts. Triple net lease properties are occupied by a single tenant and, more importantly, that tenant is responsible for most of the costs of the property (including things like taxes and maintenance). Realty Income captures the spread between its financing costs and the rents it changes. It is a highly reliable business model that's allowed the REIT to increase its dividend annually for an incredible 25 years.

It is one of the largest players in the space, as well, with a portfolio of more than 5,600 properties. Although its industrial (roughly 12% of rents), office (4%), and agriculture (2%) investments offer some diversification, Realty Income is really a retail REIT, with roughly 80% of its rent roll generated from single-tenant retail properties. About half of its tenants, meanwhile, are investment grade, and occupancy is an incredible 98.8% despite the retail apocalypse that many investors have been fretting about.

There's no reason to believe Realty Income's outlook will sour, either. In fact, management is expecting slow and steady growth from the portfolio and is still seeing opportunities for profitable investment. That said, the yield is around 4.2%, which is toward the low end of the REIT's historical yield range. Price to projected 2018 funds from operations (FFO), meanwhile, is nearly 20 times -- which is a fairly high valuation for an income-focused investment that trumpets its slow-and-steady-growth profile. There's no question that Realty Income is a great REIT, but it's also an expensive REIT.