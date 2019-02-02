Better Buy: Realty Income vs. Simon Property Group

It's no secret that the retail industry is struggling to adapt to the rise of e-commerce. Thanks to Amazon.com and other e-retailers, many once-great brick-and-mortar retailers have shut their doors for good, others have announced store closures, and many more are struggling to survive.

As you might expect, many retail real estate companies are struggling as well. Shopping center real estate investment trusts, or REITs, especially those that had lots of exposure to companies like Toys R Us, HHGregg, and more, have seen profits plummet.

Two exceptions to this trend are Realty Income (NYSE: O) and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), both of which are retail REITs that are performing quite well, but with different strategies.

Image source: Getty Images.

Two very different ways of fighting back against retail headwinds

Realty Income has a rather simple model. The company acquires top-notch, freestanding single-tenant retail properties in excellent locations, and then leases them to tenants. Based on the most recent results, you'd never know that retail was in trouble. The company's earnings grew by more than 5% year over year, it acquired 238 new properties, and S&P actually raised its credit rating to an A-, which is among the best in the REIT world.

There are two main reasons why Realty Income hasn't felt the wrath of the "retail apocalypse" much at all. First, the company intentionally targets properties occupied by tenants that are recession-resistant and not prone to online competitors. Think of convenience stores with gas stations -- there's really no online-based substitute. The same can be said for dollar stores, warehouse clubs, and casual restaurants.

Second, Realty Income's tenants are on long-term leases (15-year initial terms are typical), and the tenants are responsible for taxes, insurance, and maintenance expenses. All Realty Income has to do is get a tenant in place and collect a growing stream of income for years.

On the other hand, Simon Property Group owns a portfolio of shopping malls and outlet centers. And Simon's way of fighting back against retail headwinds is to create the best experiential centers for shoppers. The company incorporates new and innovative dining options and other attractions into its properties to give shoppers a reason to utilize them.

Plus, Simon is actively transitioning many of its properties into mixed-use centers, incorporating non-retail elements such as apartments, hotels, and office space into them. These give a built-in source of traffic, and with a bunch of vacant (or soon-to-be-vacant) Sears spaces at its malls, there's a lot of opportunity to redevelop and increase revenue.

Dividends: It's not just about yield

Both of these stocks are high-yielders, which isn't too surprising since REITs are required to pay most of their taxable income as dividends. Realty Income yields 4.1% as of this writing, while Simon's dividend yield is a slightly higher 4.5%.

The biggest differentiator is consistency, and that's where Realty Income really shines. The company has made 582 consecutive monthly dividend payments and has increased the payout in 85 consecutive quarters. Since its 1994 NYSE listing, Realty Income's dividend has increased at an annualized rate of 4.6%. It's tough to find another stock anywhere in the market with a better all-around dividend track record.