Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) are two of the largest retail drugstore chains in the U.S. Both face near-term and long-term challenges that have caused Wall Street to toss their stocks into the discount bin.

Which of these two is the better choice for new money? Let's put them to the test.

Pharmacist holding phone with drug shelves in background More

Image source: Getty Images.

Growth

Rite Aid's numbers haven't headed in the right direction for many years. It has had a hard time competing in a changing retail pharmacy landscape, and the recent entry of Amazon.com isn't making things any easier.

The relentless competitive pressure has caused revenue to take a hit in recent years, and profitability has completely disappeared.

RAD Revenue (Annual) Chart More

RAD revenue (annual) data by YCharts.

While the company has made numerous attempts to right the ship, including trying to sell itself to its rival Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), those moves haven't translated into sustained revenue growth or a return to profitability.

Wall Street doesn't believe the situation is going to improve anytime soon. The current estimate is that Rite Aid's sales are going to decline slightly this year and next year, and the bottom line will remain in the red. In other words, don't expect growth from this company anytime soon.

It's a different story for CVS Health. While the company has faced many of the same competitive pressures as Rite Aid, CVS Health has gone on the offensive to help produce growth. Its biggest move was the $70 billion acquisition of the health insurer Aetna, intended to help diversify its business away from its dependence on pharmacies. The company is still digesting the acquisition now, but management has promised big cost savings down the road.

When combined with its other growth initiates, Wall Street believes CVS will grow its profits by 3% annually over the next five years.

I wouldn't classify either of these businesses as "growth" stocks right, but CVS Health at least promises to improve its bottom line. You can't say the same for Rite Aid.

Winner: CVS Health

Value

CVS Health and Rite Aid have badly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years. The upside of these dreadful returns is that both of these stocks trade at dirt-cheap valuations: