Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. The Home Depot

If you do any kind of yard work at all, you know The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG). One sells you everything you need to keep your yard, and home, in pristine shape; the other provides Home Depot with a lot of the yard care products it sells. But which of these similar companies is the better investment option?

Leading the competition

Home Depot has been hitting on all cylinders lately. For example, the pain of the deep 2007-to-2009 recession lasted until 2010. But sales started to tick higher again in 2011, and have increased each year since. Earnings have been an even better story, increasing in 2010 and each year since. A big part of the earnings strength here can be attributed to a more than doubling of Home Depot's operating margins over that span. There's no question: This company is executing very well.

A hand drawing a scale weighing risk versus reward More

Image source: Getty Images.

It goes even deeper than the numbers, too. For example, the so-called "retail apocalypse" has taken out many once-iconic names that couldn't adjust to the impact of online retail. However, Home Depot appears to have integrated this new avenue for reaching customers quite nicely into its business model. As Motley Fool's Matthew Cochrane recently noted, 60% of Home Depot's foot traffic starts with a visit to the company's website. Also, 45% of online orders are picked up in the store and 85% of returns made at a physical location. Clearly, Home Depot has embraced the online threat and turned it into a growth platform.

There's more good news here, too, including the company's efforts to ensure its best customers, professionals, are well served. But to head back to the big picture again, Home Depot thinks that it can continue to pull multiple levers, such as the two just noted, and grow revenues from roughly $101 billion in 2017 to as much as $120 billion in 2020. So the future looks pretty bright here. What's not to like? Valuation.

HD PS Ratio (TTM) Chart More

HD PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Home Depot's price-to-sales ratio of nearly 2.1 is above its five-year average of roughly 1.9. And the earnings growth that should come along with improving sales appears priced in, as well. The company's price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio, or PEG ratio, of nearly 1.6 is basically in line with its five-year average. Wall Street, not surprisingly, knows how good a company Home Depot is. Which is why some investors might be looking at Scotts Miracle-Gro as an alternative.