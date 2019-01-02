Better Buy: Sierra Wireless vs. Cypress Semiconductor

The Internet of Things (IoT) presents a massive opportunity for chipmakers thanks to the exponential growth in the number of connected devices. Mordor Intelligence predicts that the IoT chip market will exceed $15 billion in sales by 2023, up from $7 billion in 2017.

Not surprisingly, chipmakers have been scrambling to invest in IoT-related technologies. After all, the mid-teens growth that this market promises would give them a big reprieve from the slowdown that they have witnessed in the past year.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) and Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) are two such companies looking to the IoT to help them turn their fortunes after a tough 2018. One of these is a pure-play IoT specialist, while the other is a diversified player with interests across different verticals. Which of these two should investors be betting on from a long-term perspective? Let's find out.

The case for Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless is a pure-play IoT specialist, selling embedded modules and gateways used for machine-to-machine (M2M) communications. Simply put, the company's chips integrate wireless connectivity into devices across several verticals including automotive, enterprise networking, industrial, residential.

According to Strategy Analytics, Sierra controls a third of the global cellular IoT market in terms of revenue and comes in at third place in terms of volumes shipped thanks to its specialization in IoT technologies. That's a solid position to be in, as demand for cellular modules will go through the roof on the back of several catalysts, including connected cars, the continuing transition to 4G, and the advent of fifth-generation (5G) wireless networks.

The global cellular IoT market is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of nearly 22% through 2024. Sierra's solid position in cellular modules makes it one of the best bets to take advantage of this trend. And as it turns out, the chipmaker's dominant position in this space has already started paying off.

Sierra's revenue shot up nearly 18% annually during the third quarter, though weaker-than-expected guidance dented investor confidence. But investors shouldn't be looking at the short-term picture, because the chipmaker's growth has accelerated in the past couple of years: