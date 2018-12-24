Better Buy: Square vs. PayPal

While recent market volatility has taken a bite out of Square's (NYSE: SQ) and PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) returns, both stocks have vastly outperformed the broader S&P 500 index this year. Square, best known for its growing suite of commerce and payment solutions for small businesses, has seen its stock appreciate 83% year to date. Shares of PayPal Holdings, the digital-wallet platform with 254 million active accounts, have increased by a more modest 18%, but still far higher than the index's negative 2% return on the year.

What makes comparisons between these two payments companies particularly intriguing is that each is increasingly encroaching on the other's core markets. Square's Cash App offers most of the same capabilities as PayPal's core platform and Venmo, with a few added exclusive features to boot, such as buying and selling bitcoin.

Meanwhile, PayPal is making acquisitions and organically improving its point-of-sale and online offerings to attract more businesses to its ecosystem. Let's take a closer look at each to see if we can determine which makes for a better investment now.

Both Square and PayPal will probably give investors market-beating returns well into the future. Image source: Getty Images.

The case for Square

The last time investors got an update on the number of Square's Cash App users was in its 2017 fourth-quarter shareholder letter, when the company stated it had 7 million active users as of December 2017. Of course, using other measuring sticks, we know the app has grown rapidly since then: Cumulative Cash App downloads surpassed Venmo downloads this past summer, according to Nomura Instinet analysts.

The Cash App, originally used for digital peer-to-peer payments, now offers a much more robust set of services. In fact, Square CEO Jack Dorsey says many of its users are using Cash App as they would a bank account. In the company's 2018 third-quarter conference call, Dorsey talked about how the company views Cash App:

We don't see it as pure peer-to-peer stop. We see it as a way to provide banking services for folks and that is our audience that we're serving, and that's where we're seeing the most residents within the market. So we see people store their money. We see people spend their money on the cash card and withdraw from ATMs and deposit their paychecks through the direct deposit function. We see people buying (inaudible) bitcoin and of course we see people with peer-to-peer transactions. But our focus is really on the spending aspect of cash and recognizing every channel that people want to spend money within, and then making that a lot easier and then giving them more availability and access to features that they typically have in the past.

One way both PayPal and Square have increased engagement with users is by introducing plastic spending options. For Square, this meant launching its own debit card, the Cash Card. By June 2018, Cash Card holders spent $250 million, almost tripling the card's monthly spending since its debut in December 2017. This level was reached just one month after Square introduced Cash Boost, a rewards program giving cardholders discounts when using their Cash Cards at participating merchants.

Square continues to show explosive growth. In the company's third quarter, adjusted revenue rose to $431 million, a 68% increase year over year, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $71 million, an incredible 107% increase year over year. This amazing growth comes with a hefty price tag though: Based on its adjusted revenue, Square's price-to-sales ratio (its market cap divided by trailing-12-month revenue) is about 15.5, a premium price if there ever was one.