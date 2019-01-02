Better Buy: Tesla vs. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Love it or hate it -- and for most investors, there's no middle ground -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been the most talked-about auto stock for years now. The company's shares have had a great run, but right now, Tesla seems to be at a crossroads.

Among "legacy" automakers, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) is one that has drawn quite a bit of investor interest recently, thanks to a very strong third quarter that left many with a sense that Fiat Chrysler (FCA) is on an upswing.

It's a question that would have seemed absurd to many investors two or three years ago, but I think it's worth asking now: Which is the better buy today?

A red 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, an off-road SUV, on rocky terrain. More

Global demand for SUVs has been white-hot, and FCA's Jeep brand has taken full (and profitable) advantage. Image source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Valuation and stock performance

Like most of the global automakers, Fiat Chrysler had a rough 2018 in the stock market. While FCA's shares didn't fall quite as far as some rivals' (Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor, and BMW were all down more), its share price has dropped about 19% over the last 12 months.

FCAU data by YCharts. Chart shows the performance of both stocks during the 2018 calendar year.

Tesla's stock followed its own path in 2018, ending the year up almost 7%. But the stock's extreme volatility makes it hard to draw much of a conclusion from that: If the year had ended a week earlier, Tesla's stock would have been down 5% in 2018.

The traditional valuation measures don't give us much to work with, either. While it's somewhat useful to know that FCA is trading around 6.2 times its earnings over the last 12 months, Tesla posted a net loss over the same period. In fact, while Tesla has managed a small quarterly profit here and there (most recently last quarter), the company has yet to report a full-year profit.

The truth is, while both Tesla and FCA are automakers, they're very different kinds of companies from an investment perspective. FCA is a solidly profitable mass-market automaker with vast global operations and significant share in the U.S., European, and South American markets. Tesla is best thought of (at least right now) as a boutique producer of upscale electric cars for tech enthusiasts that has yet to prove it can ever be sustainably profitable.