Better Buy: Toyota Motor vs. Tesla

Between slowing sales in the U.S. and China, pricing pressure in Europe, and trade-war concerns, 2018 was a rough year for auto stocks. When an entire industry falls out of favor, there are nearly always opportunities for investors -- but which automakers are worth a bet in today's choppy markets?

Here's a look at how one of the biggest automakers, Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) compares with the electric-car upstart everyone loves to talk about: Silicon Valley's Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

How Toyota and Tesla compare on valuation and stock performance

Neither Tesla nor Toyota has had a great year in the stock market. Through Thursday's close, Toyota is down about 8%, while super-volatile Tesla is actually up -- for the moment.

TM data by YCharts. Data shows performance over the year ending Dec. 27, 2018.

The usual earnings-based valuation measures don't give us much to work with here. Toyota is trading at around 7 times its trailing-12-month earnings, while Tesla posted a loss over the same period.

The reality is that these are very different kinds of stocks. Toyota is solidly profitable and relatively stable, with a hefty cash reserve and a strong credit rating. Tesla isn't. Although it has managed to squeeze out a quarterly profit here and there over its history (most recently last quarter), it has yet to report a full-year profit -- or to show that it ever can.

A fundamental comparison between these two companies isn't really useful. Toyota is one of the world's largest automakers, a manufacturing powerhouse with global reach and millions of satisfied customers. At least right now, Tesla is best thought of as a niche producer, making a few hundred thousand upscale electric cars a year for tech-savvy customers.

But Toyota is unlikely to grow by leaps and bounds from here, while -- at least to its most ardent fans -- Tesla's growth potential seems nearly unlimited.

The key question revolves around Tesla's story

Tesla's valuation is driven entirely by its story. As corporate stories go, it's a great one: To Tesla's fans, CEO Elon Musk is investing in the future -- of cars, of green energy, of space exploration -- right before our eyes. Comparing it to mundane old Toyota completely misses the point.