Better Buy: Toyota vs. Ford

Car manufacturers surprised industry analysts by posting stronger-than-expected sales in December to finish out the year with a gain. The good times aren't expected to continue into 2019, however, as rising prices, new tax laws affecting refunds that typically go toward purchasing a new car, and rising interest rates dampen demand.

Toyota (NYSE: TM) and Ford (NYSE: F) weren't beneficiaries of the late-season sales push, as both automakers were among those that still saw sales dip at the end of the year. Ford was down 10%, while Toyota fell 1%, even though the latter has the most popular car on the market, the RAV4, and four out of the top 10 best-selling cars.

The Toyota RAV4 was a top seller in 2018. Image source: Toyota.

To determine whether Toyota or Ford is a better buy for the future, let's look at how they stack up on some key measures.

Stock performance and valuation

Both manufacturers suffered double-digit declines in their stock price over the past year, though Ford's 21% plunge was nearly twice that of Toyota's, even if that amounts to something of a Pyrrhic victory for the Japanese car company. Neither was a good bet last year, not when the S&P 500 was losing only 4%.

Surprisingly, however, Ford is valued at a slight premium to Toyota, General Motors (NYSE: GM), and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE: FCAU). Where the U.S. carmaker goes for nine times trailing earnings, Toyota and Chrysler are valued at seven times earnings, and GM goes for six times its profits over the last 12 months. On a forward basis, they're all pretty much in the same spot.

Dividends

Both Toyota and Ford pay dividends, but the similarities end there. Their differences are wide enough to drive a crossover vehicle through.

Ford follows convention and pays shareholders $0.60 per year, with the payout currently yielding 6.9% annually. Toyota, on the other hand, pays investors $3.52 per year, but does so biannually, with a yield of 2.9%.

Ford also pays an occasional special dividend, but after three straight years of paying one in January, the automaker didn't do so this year. That doesn't mean its dividend is in jeopardy, and CEO Jim Hackett said in October that the company was committed to paying the regular dividend.

But Ford's payout ratio of around 60% tends to be on the high side, and that may limit the automaker's ability to raise the dividend. Conversely, Toyota's payout ratio of 26% leaves plenty of room for growth, though it also suggests the company isn't being nearly as generous with shareholders as it could afford to be.