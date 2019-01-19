Better Buy: Walgreens Boots Alliance vs. CVS Health

It hasn't been an easy year for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) or its main competitor in the retail pharmacy space, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA). Every time Amazon makes a move into their territory, the stocks swoon.

Both are trying to turn their retail locations into more than just retail pharmacies, but they're going about it in very different ways. Let's compare the two and find out which is most likely to continue thriving in an uncertain new market for healthcare services.

The case for Walgreens Boots Alliance

According to Walgreens, turning its U.S. stores into community health hubs is at the core of its strategy. At the moment, though, the company still doesn't know how it's going to make that happen.

One thing's certain, though: Walgreens isn't jumping into anything headfirst. Right now, Walgreens can offer laboratory services at 26 locations through a partnership with LabCorp that will expand to 600 locations over the next four years.

Instead of buying a health insurer outright, Walgreens began a tiny joint venture with one of the largest insurers in the U.S., Humana (NYSE: HUM), last summer. The partners started a pilot project in Kansas City to offer senior-focused health services at a handful of primary care clinics connected to Walgreens pharmacies.

The Humana-Walgreens joint venture will record profits or losses as a stand-alone entity, and won't expand any further unless it actually makes money. Humana serves millions of Medicare patients across the country, and if the pilot project really does remove costs from the healthcare system, many of those patients might start getting all their prescriptions filled at Walgreens.

During the three months ended Nov. 30, 2018, comparable store sales rose just 1% compared with the previous-year period. When Walgreens adds in sales from recently acquired stores, though, U.S. sales rose 14.4% on year.

Unfortunately, sales from Walgreens' international pharmacy segment slipped 5.9% compared with the previous-year period. As the U.K.'s Brexit deadline approaches without any agreement, weak U.K. market conditions that have been pressuring the segment will probably continue or worsen in 2019.

