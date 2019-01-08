Better Buy: Western Digital vs. Texas Instruments

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) didn't impress investors in 2018. WD's stock tumbled more than 50% as its HDD (hard disk drive) shipments decelerated and declining memory prices torpedoed its SSD (solid-state drive) and flash memory units.

TI's stock fell 10% as softer demand for its embedded chips across multiple industries throttled its growth. Let's take a closer look at both companies to see if either stock can rebound in 2019.

Comparing their core businesses

WD is the largest maker of traditional platter-based HDDs in the world. Its acquisition of SanDisk in 2016 also made it one of the top makers of NAND (flash) memory chips and SSDs.

WD acquired SanDisk because SSDs -- which are faster, smaller, more power efficient, and less prone to damage than HDDs -- represent a disruptive threat to its legacy business. Half of its revenue came from HDD sales last quarter, while the other half came from sales of flash products.

WD's business is split into three core units: Client Devices, which includes HDDs and SSDs for PCs and consumer electronics, embedded storage devices, and wafer sales; Client Solutions, which sells branded HDDs and flash products; and Data Center Devices and Solutions, which sells HDDs, SSDs, and software to enterprise customers. It also collects licensing fees and royalties from all three units. The Client Devices unit generated over half of WD's revenues last quarter.

Texas Instruments breaks down its business into three core units: analog, embedded, and other chips. Analog chips accounted for 68% of TI's revenues last quarter, 21% came from embedded chips, and the remaining 11% came from its other chips.

TI sells those chips to a wide range of industries, but most of its growth in recent quarters came from the industrial and automotive markets. Factories are installing more of TI's embedded chips in their industrial machines, and automakers are integrating more of its chips into connected and driverless cars.

TI doesn't produce higher-end application processors like Qualcomm, which pushed it out of the mobile chipset market over six years ago. Instead, TI focuses on the less capital-intensive production of analog and embedded chips. TI's multi-year shift from 200mm to 300mm wafers also cut its average production costs by about 40%, giving it a higher gross margin than many rival chipmakers and HDD makers like Western Digital: