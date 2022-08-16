Better Call Saul: How the series ended

On Monday (15 August), Better Call Saul aired its last ever episode.

The series, a spin-off of the hit crime drama Breaking Bad, followed the rise and fall of shady lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), otherwise known as Saul Goodman.

Reaction to the finale have been overwhelmingly positive, with some claiming that the episode had left them “weeping”.

Entitled “Saul Gone”, the final episode aired on Monday in the US, arriving on Netflix in the UK the following morning.

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of the Better Call Saul finale here.

Here’s a breakdown of everything that happened in the last ever episode of Better Call Saul.

Spoilers (obviously) follow for the finale – you have been warned!

“Saul Gone” picks up where the previous episode left off, with Jimmy on the run from law enforcement, after his true identity been rumbled by Marion (Carol Burnett).

While he makes it back to his house and out the window, he is caught soon after – in a dumpster of all places.

After using his phone call to hire the services of his old acquaintance Bill Oakley (Peter Diseth), Jimmy is able to negotiate a plea bargain with the authorities.

By describing the violent circumstances under which he first met Walter White (Bryan Cranston) – which involved being kidnapped and threatened in front of an open grave – he is able to negotiate terms which would grant him just seven years in jail.

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill in ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC)

While flying back to Albuquerque for court, he informs the prosecutors that he wishes to give additional testimony, seemingly regarding the death of Howard Hamlin, which threatens to implicate Kim (Rhea Seehorn).

Kim is informed of this via a phone call, and flies out to attend Jimmy’s court date, along with others including Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt).

While the judge initially appears sceptical about the short length of Jimmy’s sentence, he appears set to get away with the seven-year sentence. That is, until he starts taking the stand.

Under oath, Jimmy admits to the full extent of his crimes, from the ways in which he facilitated Walter White’s meth empire to his role in the death of his brother, Chuck (Michael McKean). He confesses that he lied about his testimony in order to lure Kim to his confession.

Story continues

Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) share a cigarette at the end of ‘Better Call Saul' (AMC)

Jimmy is ultimately sentenced to jail for more than 80 years – for the rest of his life. In the final scene of the show, Kim goes to visit Jimmy in prison, conning her way in as his “lawyer” with an unexpired legal bar code.

They share a cigarette together before she leaves, with Jimmy seemingly at peace with his punishment.

After the finale aired, Odenkirk shared a video message with fans of the series.

Better Call Saul can be streamed in the UK on Netflix.