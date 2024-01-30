Better Call Saul star says he’s not a monarchist moments before discovering he’s related to the King

'I’m an American, I’m not a monarchist. I don’t believe in that,' Odenkirk said before the revelation - HENRYLOUISGATES

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk declared he is not a monarchist moments before discovering that he is related to the King.

The US actor and comedian, 61, was shocked to learn that he and King Charles are 11th cousins after appearing on the genealogy-based television show Finding Your Roots.

Moments before the revelation, he said: “I’m an American, I’m not a monarchist. I don’t believe in that.”

Henry Louis Gates Jr, the show’s host, revealed that ancestry experts had traced Odenkirk’s family back five generations and found the actor’s fifth great-grandfather Friedrich Carl Steinholz was born in 1755 in Plön, Germany.

He told Odenkirk that his ancestor was born out of wedlock to Maria Catharina and the Duke of Plön, who was related to the royal families of Europe as a result of intermarriage, but this information did not initially impress the comedian.

He said: “[It makes me feel] like a part of history that I didn’t think I was any part of, but…You know, I feel like it’s a little twisted. I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations.

Odenkirk plays Saul Goodman in crime TV series Better Call Saul - LEWIS JACOBS/AMC

“I understand that goes through every society, every civilisation. But I think that we’ve gotten to a better place with democracy and we should keep going down that road.”

However, in a teaser clip published on YouTube, the Breaking Bad star then appears visibly gobsmacked as his royal ties are revealed, before bursting into laughter and saying: “Well maybe I’ll change my mind on that!”

The actor also proclaimed “that is crazy” before repeating “11th cousins” in visible disbelief and trailing off.

Gates Jr joked that Odenkirk was already “trashing” his new found family, adding: “You ought to be ashamed of yourself. You ain’t been royal more than five minutes!”

Frederick Charles was the last Duke of Plön and was a member of a cadet branch of the Danish royal family. He died in 1761 without a male heir from his marriage to Countess Christine Armgard von Reventlow.

However, he had children by two mistresses, including three sons and two daughters by Maria Catharina – the mother of Odenkirk’s fifth great grandfather – as well as six daughters with mistress Sophie Agnes Olearius.

King Charles is Odenkirk's 11th cousin - JAMIE LORRIMAN

The Duke recognised and legitimated all his children born out of wedlock and he bestowed land, titles and money to their mothers.

Other clips from the ancestry show – which airs on PBS in the US on Jan 30 – shows Odenkirk laughing and declaring “that’s insane!” as well as announcing that he wishes his mother was able to hear the revelation.

The actor was raised in Berwyn, a suburb near Chicago, and is the second eldest of seven children born to Walter and Barbara Odenkirk, Catholics of German and Irish descent.

He has been married to his wife Naomi for 26 years and the couple share two children together, Erin and Nate.

Last year, Odenkirk revealed that his daughter had helped his recovery from a shock heart attack in 2021 while he was on the set of Better Call Saul.

His episode of Finding Your Roots will air on Jan 30 on PBS.

