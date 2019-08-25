Better Cannabis Stock: Aphria vs. Green Thumb Industries

Thanks to some quirky regulations, there are some odd realities for cannabis stocks. For example, Canadian cannabis producer Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) while U.S. cannabis operator Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and is available in the U.S. only on an over-the-counter market.

Because it doesn't have as much visibility, some investors could be overlooking Green Thumb Industries. But is it a better cannabis stock to buy right than Aphria? Here's how the two stocks stack up against each other.

Cannabis plant with $100 bills in background More

Image source: Getty Images.

The case for Aphria

Aphria ranks No. 3 among Canadian cannabis producers in terms of production capacity. But the company is only in fifth place when it comes to market cap. This discrepancy hints that there could be some value with Aphria that investors aren't fully appreciating.

While some might shrug this disconnect off, there's another thing about Aphria that isn't so easy to dismiss: Unlike its other big peers in Canada, the company is already profitable. How did Aphria pull off achieving profitability before its top rivals? It acquired German medical cannabis and pharmaceutical distributor CC Pharma earlier this year.

That acquisition underscores Aphria's strength in international medical cannabis markets. The company was one of only three cannabis producers to win the right to cultivate cannabis in Germany for the country's medical cannabis market. It's also active in nine other countries that have legalized medical cannabis.

For now, though, Canada remains the biggest opportunity for Aphria. The company is in a great position in its home country's adult-use recreational cannabis market with supply agreements in place with all Canadian provinces plus the Yukon Territory. Aphria's partnership with Southern Glazer's, the largest wine and spirits distributor in North America, gives the company a solid platform to reach across Canada.

Aphria should enjoy a boost in sales soon with the Canadian cannabis derivatives market launching in October. The company could especially see growth in vape sales thanks to its partnership with leading U.S. vaporizer company Pax Labs.

Several of Aphria's peers have taken steps to enter the U.S. hemp market, but so far Aphria hasn't announced any firm plans to follow in their footsteps. However, it might not be too much longer before the company's U.S. strategy is revealed. Aphria Chairman and interim CEO Irwin Simon said in the company's latest quarterly conference call that Aphria is "focused on building strategic partnerships and alliances for growth, which emphasizes on [sic] the U.S. CBD market until medical cannabis is fully legalized."

The case for Green Thumb Industries

One huge advantage that Green Thumb Industries (GTI) has over Aphria is that it can operate in the U.S. cannabis market. Of course, the downside is, as mentioned earlier, that GTI can't list its stock on a major U.S. stock exchange.

That hasn't stopped the company from delivering impressive growth. GTI reported record revenue of $28 million in the first quarter, up 155% year over year and 34% quarter over quarter. However, the company remains unprofitable as it ramps up spending in connection with its aggressive expansion efforts.