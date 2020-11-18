Breaking News:

Pfizer says final trial results show its COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective with no major side effects, seeking FDA approval

Better Choice Company Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Financial Results

Better Choice Company, Inc.
·10 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We are very excited to share our third quarter 2020 results with the investor community. 2020 has been a “banner year” for Better Choice and we are excited to be a leader in the highest growth areas of the pet food industry as we move into 2021,” said Werner von Pein, CEO of Better Choice.

“We have a strong presence in the highest growth segments of animal health with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales representing ~60% of consolidated revenue,” continued Mr. von Pein. “We are uniquely positioned to benefit in the current global environment as consumers move online and we are focused on continuing to convert a large number of our customer base into “sticky” subscription or recurring revenue purchasers. Our international expansion continues to accelerate and represented 27% and 22% of net sales for Q3 and year-to-date, respectively. A strong internal focus on achieving cash flow positivity, managing costs and adopting industry best practices provides a strong foundation for us as we execute on organic growth and evaluate M&A opportunities, with both avenues presenting compelling expansion opportunities.”

Operational Updates

  • Continued to grow the business throughout the COVID-19 recession, primarily in e-commerce, direct-to-consumer and international (sold through domestic distributors).

  • Successfully integrating the TruPet and Halo subsidiaries.

  • Received approval in June 2020 from the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture to ship 15 diets directly to mainland China. Net sales in China were $1.8mm and $3.5mm for Q3 and year to date, respectively, and expect annual revenue in China to be ~$7mm and growing. We expect total international annual revenue to be ~$12mm.

  • Consolidated warehouse operations in October 2020 into one location, just outside of Nashville, TN.

  • Raised more than $20mm of equity in October 2020 to support growth and de-lever the balance sheet, including more than $11mm invested by Company insiders.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020

  • Year-to-date 2020 Net Sales of $33.3mm

  • Third quarter 2020 Net Sales of $11.1mm

  • Year-to-date 2020 Loss from operations of $24.3mm

  • Third quarter 2020 Loss from operations of $3.3mm

  • Year-to-date 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.1mm)

  • Third quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.4mm)

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, November 18 at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the third quarter of 2020.

Event:

Better Choice Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Time:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call:

+1-877-407-4018 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8471 (International)

Webcast:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142446

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until September 1, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13713159.

Better Choice Company Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales

$

33,302

$

11,567

$

11,135

$

3,932

Cost of goods sold

20,567

7,178

6,681

3,096

Gross profit

12,735

4,389

4,454

836

Operating expenses:

General and administrative

23,298

12,031

3,648

4,856

Share-based compensation

7,047

6,708

1,543

2,496

Sales and marketing

6,203

8,452

2,396

2,856

Customer service and warehousing

500

854

148

303

Total operating expenses

37,048

28,045

7,735

10,511

Loss from operations

(24,313

)

(23,656

)

(3,281

)

(9,675

)

Other expense (income):

Interest expense, net

7,268

165

2,537

41

Loss on extinguishment of debt

88

88

Loss on acquisitions

147,376

(2,612

)

Change in fair value of warrant derivative liability

(2,118

)

(886

)

(4,213

)

(1,079

)

Total other expense (income), net

5,238

146,655

(1,588

)

(3,650

)

Net and comprehensive loss

(29,551

)

(170,311

)

(1,693

)

(6,025

)

Preferred dividends

103

70

35

43

Net and comprehensive loss available to common stockholders

$

(29,654

)

$

(170,381

)

$

(1,728

)

$

(6,068

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted

48,809,740

28,624,230

48,961,447

43,575,010

Loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.61

)

$

(5.95

)

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.14

)

Non-GAAP Measures

Better Choice Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding the following items to net and comprehensive loss: depreciation and amortization, interest expense, share-based compensation, warrant expense and dividends, change in fair value of warrant derivative liability, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on acquisitions, acquisition related expenses, purchase accounting adjustments, equity and debt offering expenses and COVID-19 expenses.

The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. We believe that the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as this non-GAAP measure forms the basis of how our management team reviews and considers our operating results. By disclosing this non-GAAP measure, we believe that we create for investors a greater understanding of and an enhanced level of transparency into the means by which our management team operates our company. We also believe this measure can assist investors in comparing our performance to that of other companies on a consistent basis without regard to certain items that do not directly affect our ongoing operating performance or cash flows.

Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, gross margin, and our other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net and comprehensive loss, the closest GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.

Better Choice Company Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

Net and comprehensive loss

$

(29,654

)

$

(1,728

)

$

(18,438

)

$

(9,488

)

Depreciation and amortization

1,298

432

409

457

Interest expense, net

7,268

2,537

2,430

2,301

EBITDA

(21,088

)

1,241

(15,599

)

(6,730

)

Non-cash share-based compensation(a)

7,047

1,543

3,020

2,484

Non-cash warrant expense(b)

9,986

-

7,390

2,594

Non-cash dividends(c )

103

34

34

35

Non-cash change in fair value of warrant derivative liability

(2,118

)

(4,213

)

3,474

(1,379

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

88

88

-

-

Acquisition related expenses/(income)(d)

1,236

(57

)

616

677

Non-cash effect of purchase accounting on cost of goods sold(e)

894

-

-

894

Offering relating expenses(f)

987

338

334

315

Non-recurring expenses(g)

1,719

658

79

982

COVID-19 expenses(h)

30

5

25

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,117

)

$

(362

)

$

(627

)

$

(128

)

(a) Reflects non-cash expenses related to equity compensation awards. Share-based compensation is an important part of the Company's compensation strategy and without our equity compensation plans, it is probable that salaries and other compensation related costs would be higher.

(b) Reflects non-cash expenses related to stock purchase warrants associated with a contract that was subsequently terminated.

(c) Reflects non-cash expenses related dividends that were settled in October 2020 in connection with the issuance of Series F preferred stock.

(d) Reflects costs incurred related to acquisition and integration activities that will not recur and operating expenses that will not recur due to acquisition related synergies.

(e) Reflects non-cash expense recognized in cost of goods sold related to the step-up of inventory required under the accounting rules for business combinations.

(f) Reflects administrative costs associated with the registration of previously issued common shares and other debt and equity financing transactions.

(g) Reflects contract termination costs and the write off of a prepaid asset related to the termination of a contract entered into during 2019, including $0.8 million and $0.4 million of non-cash expenses, respectively, for the nine month period; and other non-recurring costs.

(h) Reflects cleaning, sanitizing, protective equipment and hazard compensation related to COVID-19.

During October 2020, we completed the outsourcing of certain warehouse operations to a third party logistics facility. We expect that this operational improvement would have provided approximately $0.3mm in cost savings for the year-to-date period had it been implemented on January 1, 2020.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.
Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings, and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products, and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:
Better Choice Company, Inc.
Werner von Pein, CEO

Investor Contact:
Red Chip Companies, Inc
Dave Gentry
407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com


Latest Stories

  • Exclusive: Counterterrorism agency increasingly eyes right-wing threats as Trump era winds down

    The National Counterterrorism Center, an agency formed in the wake of the 9/11 attacks to combat international terrorism, has been increasingly focused on domestic extremists, including those who have no known connection to a foreign group.

  • No to a Loan-Debt-Forgiveness/COVID-Relief Compromise

    I must dissent from my colleague Robert VerBruggen on his proposed COVID-relief bill “compromise” for the same reasons that I rejected David French and Jonah Goldberg’s idea for a “compromise” on Court-packing. Why should Republicans give away the farm in exchange for a promise from Democrats not to take a manifestly harmful and unpopular action that would almost certainly backfire?Like VerBruggen, I would like to see a relief bill passed as soon as possible, but the truth of the matter is that Democrats appear unwilling to pass anything remotely reasonable until Joe Biden takes the oath of office. For political purposes, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will not budge from their $2.2 trillion HEROES Act and have refused to even consider the Trump administration’s offer of a $1.8 trillion compromise bill. I don’t see the merit in preventing the implementation of a student-loan-forgiveness plan that can potentially be reversed in court by backing an irreversible spending bill that will bail out irresponsible, unsustainable pension plans put in place by Democratic legislatures in blue states while handing out tax breaks to wealthy residents of those same states.

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • Nobel Committee issues rare statement as Ethiopian PM launches 'final and crucial' military operation in Tigray

    The committee that awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Tuesday it was deeply concerned about the conflict in Tigray region and called on all parties to end violence. Hundreds have died, thousands have fled to Sudan, and there have been accusations of atrocities since Mr Abiy launched a military offensive two weeks ago against the local rulers of Tigray for defying his authority. "The Norwegian Nobel Committee follows the developments in Ethiopia closely, and is deeply concerned," said a statement from the committee, which rarely expresses views about the actions of past Nobel laureates. Mr Abiy took the award in 2019 for making peace with Eritrea after a devastating 1998-2000 war and then lengthy standoff on the border. On Tuesday, Mr Abiy declared operations were entering a “final” phase, and his government confirmed fresh air strikes near the Tigray capital, Mekele.

  • Georgia recount reportedly finds more than 2,600 ballots that weren't tallied

    Georgia's recount may have given President Trump a slight boost, but not nearly enough to affect the presidential election's outcome in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.The recount uncovered more than 2,600 ballots in Georgia's Floyd County that weren't initially tallied, which could give Trump about 800 new votes, Floyd County's Republican Party chair Luke Martin told the AJC. President-elect Joe Biden's lead in the state is currently around 14,000, so those votes seemingly won't alter the result, especially since Martin said that while the uncounted ballots are "very concerning" there does not appear to be a "widespread issue." Martin added that he's "glad the audit revealed" the missing votes.Elections officials in Floyd County haven't directly addressed the news, but the elections board chair reportedly did "tentatively" confirm to The Rome News-Tribune that around 2,500 more votes were recorded during the recount than on election night. The AJC reports the issue is related to an optical scanner that stopped working after a few weeks of early voting. Martin said county election officials were supposed to rescan all paper ballots on that machine, but about half of them weren't recorded. It's unclear if the problem was the result of human error or technical difficulties. Read more at The Atlanta Constitution-Journal.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • Man accused of shooting two police officers at Breonna Taylor protest indicted by grand jury

    Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

    South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients -- and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.> A South Dakota ER nurse @JodiDoering says her Covid-19 patients often "don't want to believe that Covid is real."> > "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real.' And when they should be... Facetiming their families, they're filled with anger and hatred." pic.twitter.com/tgUgP6znAT> > -- New Day (@NewDay) November 16, 2020Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota -- 644 -- than live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world -- only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. > North Dakota is waaaayyy beyond just merely "hit hard". It ranks as the 1 hotspot for COVID19 mortality rate ***in entire world***. South Dakota, Cook County (Chicago), Wisconsin and Montana not far behind. (HT @greg_travis and @VanGennepD) https://t.co/1dSpAQIz75 pic.twitter.com/X3VZ6sYKC5> > -- Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Coronavirus: Chinese citizen journalist faces jail for Wuhan reporting

    Zhang Zhan was in Wuhan reporting on the outbreak when she was detained by police in June.

  • Black Californian family confronted by ‘racist white neighbour’ brandishing a taser: ‘Act like white people’

    Husband of woman accused of racially offensive comments says it was ‘a minor incident’

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Georgia's Republican chief election official says Trump would've won the state by 10,000 votes if he hadn't 'suppressed his own voting base'

    Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speculated that Trump "would have won by 10,000 votes" if he hadn't created distrust in mail voting.

  • Bahrain FM visits Israel in latest sign of warming ties

    Bahrain's foreign minister visited Israel on Wednesday in the latest sign of warming ties following a series of U.S.-brokered normalization accords between Israel and Arab nations. Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani flew into Tel Aviv on a Gulf Air passenger plane and was to hold meetings in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials.

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.