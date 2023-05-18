'We have to do better': Common Council pushes for answers after fatal domestic abuse case

An in-depth review of the domestic violence case of Bobbie Lou Schoeffling and the contacts she had with law enforcement prior to her death could produce recommendations for change as soon as 30 days.

The update came from Constance Kostelac, director of the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission, and Heather Hough, chief of staff at the Milwaukee Police Department, who answered questions from Common Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee Thursday morning.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the investigation but it looks like many, many, many mistakes were made all over the place,” Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic said. “And just as a society and a community, we have to do better. We have to do better, we have to come together.”

A Journal Sentinel investigation into Schoeffling’s death, published last month, found police, probation agents and prosecutors missed the full scope of an escalating series of domestic violence allegations in the final 10 months of her life. The man she had accused of abuse had two open warrants unrelated to domestic violence during that time, but was not arrested until after her death. He is now charged with homicide.

The story sparked public outcry, including from the entire Common Council which signed a letter demanding answers and change from the Milwaukee Police Department and city’s Fire and Police Commission, the civilian oversight board.

After the story’s publication, the Milwaukee Police Department announced its Internal Affairs Division was undertaking an administrative review and requested a sentinel review from the Homicide Review Commission, led by Kostelac. The sentinel review includes all agencies, not just MPD, and will focus on what policies and practices should be changed to prevent a similar crime from occurring in the future.

“Where’s the accountability and what are the consequences?” Ald. Mark Borkowski asked Thursday.

The administrative review of the six contacts MPD had with Schoeffling could lead to discipline, Hough said.

She did not have a timeline for when the administrative review would be complete but said it is underway and ongoing. Hough said the department will be transparent in reporting out findings and any discipline once it is complete.

Alderman 'horrified at the lack of compassion' officer showed victim

Ald. Scott Spiker, who requested the update on the Schoeffling reviews, pointed out the need for the department to reassure victims.

Bobbie Lou Schoeffling is seen in an undated family photo.

He specifically referenced a video published by the Journal Sentinel showing Schoeffling's interactions with an officer at District 3. The officer appeared to blame Schoeffling for the abuse she suffered and called her derogatory names after she left the lobby.

“Obviously the public and anybody who saw the video was horrified at the lack of compassion that was evinced and quite frankly the dripping misogyny that was present,” Spiker said.

Hough said the “transaction” that occurred is not representative of the Milwaukee Police Department and reiterated Chief Jeffrey Norman had placed a high priority on addressing domestic violence and dedicating resources to it before the Schoeffling case became public. The department already had scheduled in-service training on domestic violence for all sworn members this fall.

She said the department is continuing to push forward on changes even before the reviews are complete. Officials already have drafted language to broaden its internal definition of domestic violence and are updating how officers make referrals to the county's Domestic Violence High Risk Team.

“Having intentions isn’t enough,” Spiker said. “What we’re seeking here is … a plan for achieving as near to uniformity as possible and that involves rooting out some perhaps deeply baked cultural things within the department.”

