'We have to do better:' Coordinator calls on Bucyrus community to help kids through school

Out of 298 secondary school students in the Bucyrus district, the chronic absenteeism coordinator is working with 42 of them.

Jessica Cooper addressed Bucyrus City Council last week about what she is doing in the new role to help keep students in school through graduation.

Her position came about thanks to a Future Forward Ohio grant in response to chronic absenteeism that became about statewide during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said a lot of what she deals with is loss of family members, loss of jobs and some of the school students accepting parent roles and taking care of siblings.

“What type of encouragement can we give them to maintain their stay in school,” Cooper said.

In some cases, she said, absenteeism is provoked by a stigma parents created or received through generations thinking “school is not important, and a high-school diploma is not important.”

“It is important for a lot of our manufacturing companies,” Cooper said.

She said a student came to her office because his mother, who is working almost 80 hours a week, thought it would be easier for him to get a GED instead of a high school diploma.

Another mother, said Cooper, called the school to ask for transportation for her child. One of the students said they could not go to school because they did not have clean clothes because their mother was hospitalized and and older brother was working full time to provide for siblings.

“For our community we have to do better for our students,” Cooper said.

What can be done to improve the situation

She urged the community to keep an eye on their children’s classmates and check them out if they notice any signs they might be in a difficult family situation. She said community will be the biggest key to helping those children.

Cooper’s comments generated a discussion among the City Council members on how to keep the children in the school system.

C. Aaron Sharrock suggested introducing a hybrid mode for students who can’t attend school due to illness.

Sharrock stressed that should the hybrid setting be allowed for ill students, the school should get clarifications on why a student is absent that go beyond an unclear definition of a “personal issue day.”

Cooper agreed, stating there might be other forms of incentives for attendance, citing the example of Colonel Crawford Schools which, she said, allow students with certain attendance levels to be exempted from some of the exams.

