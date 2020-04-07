Deals on Personal Loans Likely, Due to Coronavirus and Fed Cuts

Need money for a big expense, like an unexpected and huge medical bill or a major home renovation? Or, maybe you'd like to simplify and consolidate all of your credit card debt into one loan with a lower interest rate?

In those cases, a good solution can be a personal loan: an installment loan offered by a bank or an online lender for anywhere from $1,000 to $100,000.

Personal loans often come with attractive interest rates — and you're likely to find those are getting ever better, thanks to how the Federal Reserve has responded to the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus, the Fed and personal loan rates

VirtualShutter / Shutterstock

The growing coronavirus crisis has led the Fed to slash interest rates.

More

Personal loans currently have APRs — annual percentage rates — ranging from around 5% on up to 36%, depending on your credit score, your income and other factors.

You can find your very best rate by using a site that allows you to compare loans from multiple lenders — and don't be surprised if you come across a rate much better than 5%.

That's because personal loan rates have ups and downs and follow general interest rate trends often set in motion by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed recently slashed interest rates all the way down to near zero to bolster the economy amid the mass business closings and layoffs caused by the spread of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Financial markets have crashed, and many flights, cruises, conferences and sporting events have been canceled, including golf's Masters Tournament.

Why personal loan rates are likely to fall

Rido / Shutterstock More

The Fed's own data shows that when the central bank was using sky-high interest rates to battle steep inflation in the early 1980s, the average rate on personal loans went as high as a jaw-dropping 19.21%.

Now that the Fed is taking a hacksaw to interest rates, you can expect some lenders to bring down their personal loan rates.

Federal Reserve rate cuts have a more or less direct effect on credit card interest rates, and those have been dropping. But card rates remain much stiffer than the lowest rates on personal loans.

The average APR on a credit card is 14.87%, according to the Fed's most current research — meaning you could shrink your interest costs by rolling your credit card balances into a debt consolidation personal loan.

Federal Reserve policymakers took emergency action in early March to cut a key interest rate by one-half of one percentage point — the biggest rate reduction since the financial crisis in 2008. Then, less than two weeks later, they pushed the rate down again, this time by one full percentage point to close to zero, matching 2008's all-time low.

The Fed's moves are having a ricochet effect that's helping to pull down other interest rates throughout the economy, including the rates on personal loans. So, if a low-interest personal loan would help you, shop around and find the very best rate out there. You might be surprised what you'll turn up.