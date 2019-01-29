Will it Get Better for FAANG Stocks This Earnings Season?

Market pundits have time and again questioned whether dominant technology firms have more room to run after missing estimates in the last two quarters. Most of these technology firms make up the closely-watched FAANG group (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet-owned Google).

But, many of their shares moved north this month reflecting a broad improvement in stock market sentiments as the year gets underway. Undoubtedly, the FAANG’s huge market value determines broader stock market movements, and any let downs in their fourth-quarter earnings report will surely have far reaching implications for investors.

The first of the FAANG stocks, Netflix, Inc. NFLX has issued a disappointing guidance, leading to a drop in stock prices. But, not all was negative. The Internet television network continued to see encouraging trends in delivering global net paid ads, and has also been able to successfully increase subscription prices. These developments helped the company rebound nearly 30% following the Christmas Eve sell-off.

Let us, thus, focus on the fourth-quarter earnings report of the remaining FAANG stocks. If these companies come up with an earnings beat, the markets should be doing well. But, if they falter, traders should assume that the stock market momentum will fade.

Apple — A Boring Story This Time

Apple Inc.’s AAPL fiscal first-quarter earnings report isn’t exciting investors. The iPhone maker will report after market close on Jan 29, and has already cautioned that its revenues will fall short of estimates. CEO Tim Cook has cited weaker-than-expected iPhone sales and economic deceleration in China as the primary factors affecting sales.

Cook recently wrote that “over 100% of our year-over-year world-wide revenue decline occurred in Greater China across iPhone, Mac and iPad.” Apple is now widely expected to report $84 billion in revenues for the December quarter, less than $88 billion in the year-earlier period.

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s fourth-quarter revenues, by the way, are expected to come in at $16.4 billion, up from $12.97 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Revenues from advertisement are likely to contribute the maximum, as advertisers successfully lured holiday shoppers.

Facebook to Bounce Back