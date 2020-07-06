Better Family Inc.'s 'Shark Tank' Featured Product "The Beebo" signs distribution agreement with The Selling Bros. for territory of Costa Rica and Panama.

DUNNELLON, Fla., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Family Inc., a Florida-based company, announced today that it signed a distribution agreement with The Selling Bros. Costa Rica and Panama.

Better Family owns The Beebo, a free hand bottle holder, and Swabbies, a unique patented diaper cream delivery system. Both are designed to make parenting easier.

"We are happy to announce our new partnership between Better Family Inc., The Beebo, and The Selling Bros.," stated Miguel Antonio Vargas, partner. "We're excited to be a recognized distributor for The Beebo to our premier network of recognized retailers in our region."

"We are looking forward to the start of this new opportunity," stated Carman Cook, President, Better Family. "We are extremely pleased to welcome the Sellings Bros. as our newest distributors for the Territory of Costa Rica and Panama. Miguel Vargas and his partner Andre' Sevilla Gazo assisted Monster Energy/s introduction to the region and I believe that their past success will benefit Better Family's brands in the short and long term."

MORE ABOUT THE SELLING BROS.

The Selling Bros. Is a Central American business that markets unique products thru exclusive distribution rights for the region. Business partners Adre' Sevilla Gazo and Miguel Antonio Vargas, Senior partners of ThirdWorldCR, an integral advertising, marketing and audiovisual production agency, created The Selling Bros. Their highly skilled sales team creates exclusive marketing platforms for distribution of unique and interesting products.

The Selling Bros. apply their logistics and distribution experience over the last 25 years through Grupo Versatil. This is the perfect platform for the products entering the region to position themselves. The business, with a warehouse in Miami, and the ability to import products to the region from any part of the world, is one of the two pillars supporting The Selling Bros., alongside ThirdWorldCR agency.

Both supporting companies have a long list of accomplishments, recently selected by the World's best selling rum to open the Costa Rican market for expansion to the region. They also assisted Monster Energy's launch in Costa Rica, it was Groupo Versatil who managed and coordinated documentation, importation and distribution of Monster Energy by the Arenas Stores Consortium. Grupo Versatil handeled the logistics and distribution for many years, until the brand was purchased by Coca Cola.

Contact: Press@swabbiescream.com

