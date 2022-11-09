For a better handle on your workouts, try a pair of wrist wraps for lifting

Support your grip during heavy lifting sessions with wrist wraps from Gymreapers, Under Armour, Gold’s Gym, Rogue Fitness and Amazon.

If you enjoy lifting weights but get frustrated when your strength gains plateau, wrist wraps, aka lifting straps, could be key to helping you complete heavier sets or even set a new one-rep max, injury-free.

Available in different lengths to suit any wrist size, these velcro cuffs provide wrist stability and improve your grip during exercises that typically progress to very heavy loads, like shoulder or bench presses. They can also shore up the wrist joints to allow you to complete more reps without sacrificing form when using a barbell for deadlifts, swinging a kettlebell, or when using dumbbells for free weight-based movements like the bent-over row. Opting for heavy weights or eking out another rep is a great way to boost your endurance and become a fitter, more powerful athlete.

Ready to wrap your wrists for some extra support and stabilization during your next strength training session? Try one of these seven options on for size.

1. Gymreapers Lifting Wrist Wraps

Gymreapers Lifting Wrist Wraps.

For a popular, well-reviewed option available on Amazon, try the Gymreapers Lifting Wrist Wraps. While neoprene padding is standard across all wraps, these are available in a variety of fun designs to suit any style, making them an easy addition to your workout wardrobe.

The 18-inch wraps have over 7,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Reviewers say these wraps have strong elastic yet are soft and comfortable, making them an ideal choice for new lifters or those returning to strength workouts after injury. Gymreaper’s lifetime replacement guarantee allows you to request a new pair if your wraps stop working due to material or functionality defects.

$19 at Amazon

2. Under Armour Project Rock Wrist Wraps

Under Armour Project Rock Wrist Wraps.

Under Armour’s Project Rock Wrist Wraps—part of the brand’s collaboration with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson—are a comfortable and durable option for any gym rat. Made of a stretchy polyester blend, these unisex wraps are designed to support you during tough workouts, and their thumb loops and velcro closure guarantee a secure fit. They measure 21½ inches in length, more than 3 inches longer than many options that top out at 18 inches.

Reviewers say these wraps don’t budge during intense workouts, and that their supportive, secure fit made them feel confident, too. They also hold up well over time, with some shoppers saying these wraps look and feel good as new after months of near-daily use.

$30 at Under Armour

3. Gold’s Gym Wrist Wraps

Gold’s Gym Wrist Wraps

For a basic pair of wraps that won’t break the bank, try the Gold’s Gym Wrist Wraps. They’re made of a stretchy elastic to support your wrists without sacrificing mobility and have velcro for an easily adjustable closure. Best of all, they’ll only set you back about $7.

Despite their affordability, reviewers say these wraps feel thick and durable, like they won’t wear out quickly. The elastic material is flexible enough to allow for grip adjustments during workouts and comfortable enough to be worn without adjustment during various exercises.

$7 at Walmart

4. Harbinger Red Line Wrist Wraps

Harbinger Red Line Wrist Wraps.

For a stylish blend of flexibility and toughness, try the Harbinger Red Line wrist wraps. These 18-inch wraps are made of a polyester blend with adjustable elastic to ensure a secure but comfortable fit. They come in three patterns—black with a red stripe, American flag stars and stripes and camo print—should you want something other than solid black to complement your workout gear.

Reviewers say these wraps are very durable, with some saying they have been a go-to for years. Additionally, they say the velcro straps stay put during workouts—no need for adjusting or re-wrapping.

$16 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

5. Rogue Fitness Wrist Wraps

Rogue Fitness Wrist Wraps.

If you have small wrists and/or are looking for a shorter set of wraps, try Rogue Fitness wrist wraps. At 12 inches long, these wraps are 6 inches shorter than the average 18-inch length. This also makes it feel way less bulky to wear wrist wraps even if you have average-sized wrists.

Reviewers say the Rogue wraps offer great support despite their shorter length, and the velcro is plenty grippy to provide a firm, secure wrap that won’t slip during workouts.

$23 at Amazon

6. Rip Toned Wrist Wraps

Rip Toned Wrist Wraps.

Should you prefer a stiffer wrist wrap, try this pair from Rip Toned. You can choose from either “flex fit” and “stiff fit,” based on whether you want some joint flexibility or a more rigid, cuff-like form of support. Regardless, both wraps are 18 inches long and come in more than 10 colors and patterns.

These wraps have 4.6 stars and more than 27,000 reviews on Amazon. Reviewers say the material feels stiff but ultra protective and that they offer great flexibility, stability and support despite their thicker design.

$16 at Amazon

7. WOD Nation Wrist Wraps

WOD Nation Wrist Wraps.

Available in a 12-inch length (as well as the standard 18-inch), the WOD Nation wrist wraps are marketed to CrossFitters who might prefer a shorter wrap that won’t get in the way of the explosiveness needed for Olympic lifts.

More than 2,700 reviewers give these wraps an average of 4.6 stars. Reviewers praise their supportive, protective design, which provides stability but not so much thickness that they restrict range of motion. Many also note that the straps feel durable, like the fabric and stitching is designed to last a long time.

$17 at Amazon

