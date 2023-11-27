Better lighting and more landscaping – including trees – may be in the cards for downtown.

More attractive building facades, lighting and landscaping – including planters, flower beds and shade trees – may be in the cards for downtown.

At least three projects – amounting to a nearly $640,000 investment – are on the table for roughly $252,000 in tax incentives for what city officials have described as significant improvements.

Initial approval of that funding will be considered Tuesday by a board that oversees the downtown tax incentive reinvestment zone – an economic development tool in which a portion of property taxes collected within a certain area are used for improvements within the same area they are collected.

Included among the projects in consideration are those for Plains Capital Bank, the Bay Building and structures off Peoples and Schatzel streets owned by Horacio Ramon “Dusty” Oliveira, a well-known local writer and producer of music.

A conceptual rendering of the proposed OK HI-FI bar is shown. A city board is considering awarding tax incentives for electric panels for the project.

In these cases, the incentives – should they be approved by the board and City Council – would be through development reimbursement agreements.

Here’s a breakdown on details of the projects, as shown in city documents.

Plains Capital Bank, 500 Shoreline Dr.

Proposed projects: Described in city records as a “massive renovation to the Water Street entrance,” proposed improvements range from landscaping to largescale building façade upgrades such as the structure’s walkways, canopy lighting and new porcelain tile pavers.

Total cost of project: About $325,000

Total incentives in consideration: About $162,400

The Bay Building, 101 Shoreline Dr.

Proposed projects: Improved landscaping to include flower beds and shade trees – intended to “soften the façade and enhance the natural experience on the grounds” – as well as additional security cameras, according to city documents.

Total cost of project: $43,655

Total incentives in consideration: About $21,800

OK HI-FI, 415 D Peoples St. and 424 Schatzel St.

Proposed projects: Repaving a parking lot currently in disrepair, as well as installing additional lighting and security cameras, city records show.

Funding for electrical panels is being requested to facilitate operation of an anticipated new bar, dubbed OK HI-FI – described in documents as a project that would occupy a vacant space and “contribute to the diverse beverage and entertainment options in downtown.”

The board is not considering tax incentives for interior finishes, according to a memo.

Total cost of project: About $270,660

Total incentives in consideration: About $68,000

