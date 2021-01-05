‘Better Luck Next Time’ calls to mind screwball comedies of the 1930s

Heller McAlpin

As a young bride, one of my stranger initiations into my husband’s family involved hearing stories about his step-grandmother’s disappointing first marriage and her six-week stay on a Western dude ranch in the 1930s – which enabled her to establish Nevada residency and subsequently procure a quick Reno divorce. Her first husband, she told me, had grown older but had never grown up.

Her course of action was not unique; in fact, an entire business had developed around the needs of women in her situation. Julia Claiborne Johnson’s fun second novel “Better Luck Next Time” takes readers to one so-called divorce ranch in 1938. The book channels Frank Capra’s screwball comedies, and more specifically, George Cukor’s hilarious 1939 movie version of Clare Boothe Luce’s play “The Women” – in which much of the all-female, all-star cast (Norma Shearer, Rosalind Russell, Joan Crawford, and Paulette Goddard) also land on a Reno divorce ranch.

Johnson frames her story through memory, in the spirit of the coming-of-age film “Summer of '42.” Her male narrator, Howard Stovall Bennett III, a retired southern doctor better known as Ward, wistfully recalls the summer of ’38. This was his last season working at the amusingly named Flying Leap ranch as a pseudo-cowboy and gofer. His main job was to squire – or wrangle – the wealthy women that the ranch catered to.

Ward’s recollections are spurred 50 years later by an unnamed visitor at his nursing home in Whistler, Tennessee. The visitor tells the retired doctor that he is writing a book about divorce ranches and asks to record their interviews.

Prompted by a group photograph of the guests and staff of the Flying Leap from that pivotal summer, Ward happily dives back into the past. Hobbled by a wartime back injury, and with no wife or children (“not that I know of, anyway, ha ha”), he’s glad to have a rapt listener. Despite the decades that have passed, he recalls the hijinks and heartaches from that year in sharp detail. With less relish, he recalls how he landed at the ranch after his parents lost their stately home and comfortable livelihood during the Depression, forcing him to withdraw from Yale.

Ward’s voice is homey and – presumably deliberately – cliché-ridden. His tale centers on two striking, well-to-do women in their 30s; both arrive at the ranch on their own steam, take to each other immediately, and co-opt young Ward (who is said to look like Cary Grant in cowboy boots) to squire them around.

Emily Sommer, petite, dark-haired, with “the plummy accent of women who cycled through the Seven Sisters colleges back East,” drives herself from San Francisco, quaking with distress the whole way, in the cashmere-upholstered Pierce-Arrow she’d bought for her philandering husband Archer. (Archer chose the car because of its self-referential hood ornament – a little man with a bow and arrow.)

Tall, blond, adventurous, bitingly witty Nina O’Malley, a repeat customer, flies herself in from St. Louis in her double-cockpit biplane for her third divorce. (Her first was from her flight instructor, whom she married at 17.) This is a character who “believes that anything worth doing is worth overdoing.” She channels Carole Lombard with a touch of Katharine Hepburn, and gets all the novel’s best lines. Asked why she became an aviatrix, she quips, “I took up flying airplanes because I enjoy looking down on people.”

Johnson sets the tone for the novel’s spiky take on marriage with epigraphs from Zsa Zsa Gabor and Groucho Marx, which are complemented by the zingers Ward reports having heard at the ranch, including, “He was taller when he was sitting on his wallet.”

Emily is torn about her divorce – and she’s not the only one. Her split is complicated by desperation to appease her scornful teenaged daughter, whom Archer sends out for a visit as a last-ditch effort to hold onto his rich wife. Nina reminds Emily, “You don’t stop mattering once you give birth, you know,” and urges her to be less cautious and more thrill-seeking. Emily tries, with mixed results.

Johnson spins a madcap plot with more twists than a Tiffany braided gold choker. There are confidential conversations overheard by the wrong people, and trysts not quite hidden by “the earth’s nocturnal gaffer, the moon.” Johnson carefully sets up her punchlines, often with physical comedy, including ridiculous masquerade costumes and mistaken identities. At a particularly inopportune moment, Emily’s underwear is found scandalously clipped to the Pierce-Arrow’s hood ornament.

This is a novel fueled by secrets. Ward’s decision not to reveal his background leads to painfully condescending treatment, especially by Emily, who marvels at his good manners considering his lowly status, and calls him a diamond in the rough. In keeping with the times, Nina won’t name the reason why her third marriage to a man she clearly still loves can’t work.

“Better Luck Next Time” takes its title from what the Reno judge purportedly said “every time he gaveled a woman from wife to divorcee.” Without giving away too much, I can say that, in an ironic twist, there is no next time for most of these characters. But there is a delightful sense of closure in the way Johnson wraps up this shiny package, which arrives just after New Year’s like a late holiday gift.

Heller McAlpin reviews books regularly for the Monitor, The Wall Street Journal, and NPR.

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Latest Stories

  • Republicans wake up, way too late, to Trump’s assault on democracy

    There is a straight line between the Republican Party’s failure to confront Trump when he first emerged in the GOP primary in 2015 and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Pence, not Trump, reportedly approved National Guard deployment after Capitol breach

  • Indonesian police kill 2 suspected militants in raid

    Members of Indonesia's anti-terrorism police squad on Wednesday shot and killed two suspected militants who they believe were connected to a deadly suicide attack at a Roman Catholic cathedral in the southern Philippines, and arrested 18 others, officials said. The two men, Muhammad Rizaldy, 46, and his son-in-law, Sanjai Ajis, 23, were fatally shot by police after they resisted arrest by wielding a machete and an air-rifle during a raid at a house in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province, said National Police spokesperson Ahmad Ramadhan.

  • McConnell: Trump election claims include 'sweeping conspiracy theories,' 'nation deserves a lot better'

    Senate meets to certify the Electoral College vote.

  • Democrats inch closer to retaking the U.S. Senate as Warnock declared the winner in Georgia runoff and Ossoff pulls ahead

    Democrats were on the verge of taking control of the U.S. Senate early Wednesday morning after Raphael Warnock was declared the winner in his Georgia runoff election with GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff pulled into the lead in his race with Republican Sen. David Perdue.

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Rudy Giuliani says pro-Trump rioters attacking US Capitol building are ‘on the right side of history’

    Former mayor and other Trump allies release statements only after violent rioters clash with law enforcement and breach Capitol building

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Pence, not Trump, reportedly approved National Guard deployment after Capitol breach

  • Kashmiri activists rally in Pakistan, demand referendum

    Dozens of Kashmiri activists rallied in Pakistan's capital Tuesday to urge the United Nations to ensure Kashmir's right to self-determination under a decades-old resolution on the disputed region. Chanting slogans including “we want freedom" they urged the world community to take notice of alleged Indian human rights violations in Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. The rally in Islamabad came as Kashmiris marked the anniversary of a U.N. resolution passed in 1948 that called for a referendum on whether Kashmiris wanted to merge with Pakistan or India.

  • Mob breaks into Nancy Pelosi's offices during breach of the Capitol

    Supporters of President Trump broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) offices on Wednesday during their storming of the Capitol, flipping over tables, pulling photos off walls, and lounging at her desk:> Extremist who took over Nancy Pelosi’s office, per Fox News. pic.twitter.com/byRnH8U93n> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021CNN and Getty Images also captured images of a note scribbled on the back of one of Pelosi's folders and left for her to find, reading: "We will not back down."> This is chilling.> > Someone walked into Nancy Pelosi's office and left this note on her desk: "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN." pic.twitter.com/LMx0os5f6P> > — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 6, 2021While lawmakers sheltered in an undisclosed location, MSNBC confirmed that Pelosi is safe.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Pence, not Trump, reportedly approved National Guard deployment after Capitol breach

  • Staff saved electoral ballots from Senate floor before mob burned them

    Pro-Trump rioters use ‘chemical irritants’ to get access to US Capitol building

  • Attorney of woman who falsely accused Black teen of phone theft speaks out

    “That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue,” said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: 'The election was NOT stolen. We lost.'

    Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah is pushing back on President Trump's false election fraud claims amid chaos in Washington, D.C, telling supporters, "We lost."Farah, who resigned as White House communications director just last month, in a series of tweets on Wednesday urged the president's supporters to accept that he lost the 2020 election, as rioters breached the Capitol building to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory."I campaigned w/ Trump & voted for him," Farah wrote. "But I need you to hear me: the Election was NOT stolen. We lost."Farah went on to write that supporters "need to know" that the "legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome," adding that it is "NOT and NEVER will be a time for violence." Earlier in the afternoon, Farah called on Trump to "condemn" the rioting in Washington, writing, "You are the only one they will listen to. For our country!"Although Trump later released a video telling the rioters to "go home," in the same video, he also again falsely claimed the election was "stolen" and told the supporters who breached the Capitol that "we love you" and "you're very special." The New York Times' Annie Karni reports that "some around POTUS are worried his video message was counter-productive and that the message received was that he still wants his supporters to fight for him."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Pence, not Trump, reportedly approved National Guard deployment after Capitol breach

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • Unexplained deadly airstrike at Mali wedding raises questions over French involvement

    At least 20 people, including children, were killed in airstrikes on a wedding in central Mali over the weekend, according to local villagers, sparking confusion over whether the deaths could have been caused by French forces fighting Islamist groups in West Africa's Sahel region. On Tuesday, the French army told AFP it had killed a gathering of dozens of jihadists in the area of Hombori, central Mali, with fighter jets on Sunday as part of an ongoing campaign against jihadists in the Sahel region. But several villagers and a local group said 20 people, including children, died on the same day when a helicopter strike hit a wedding ceremony in Bounty, a few kilometers west of Hombori. "An airstrike claimed the lives of around twenty civilians in the village of Bounty. These civilians were celebrating their children's weddings," an association representing the Fulani ethnic group in Mali, Tabital Pulaaku, said on Facebook on Monday. It is unclear whether the strikes described by villagers and the French army are the same. The French army denies they killed any civilians. "There can't be any doubts or ambiguity, there was no wedding," a French military source familiar with the operation told AFP. "This was a strike that was carried out after a particularly strict, multi-party process on a fully identified armed terrorist group, after collating information, intentions, posture, in a studied area." Witnesses said the helicopter opened fire on a crowd gathered for a wedding. Dozens of injured were sent to hospitals across the region. "We were surprised by the intensity of the strike," Mady Dicko, a villager, told AFP. "The helicopter was flying very low." One man who was injured in the wedding strike told the Associated Press that Islamist extremists had approached a group gathered for a wedding and demanded that men attend separately from the women. "We were in the process of carrying out the orders when I heard the sound of an airplane and immediately a strike from above. Afterward, I didn't see anything because I was unconscious," the man said from a health center in Douentza. France has deployed thousands of soldiers to Mali and surrounding countries as part of Operation Barkhane, which has killed dozens of Islamist fighters in the Sahel region. Last week saw five French soldiers die in bomb attacks in Mali, making it one of the deadliest since France first intervened in the region in 2013.

  • Democrat Warnock claims Senate victory but Republican Loeffler vows she will win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate race, while his Republican opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, said she would ultimately emerge from the contest as the winner. With 98% of the votes counted, Warnock led Loeffler 50.4% to 49.6%, according to Edison Research. The Warnock-Loeffler contest, and a second Senate runoff between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will determine control of the Senate and the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

  • Giuliani calls for 'trial by combat' at D.C. rally

    Rudy Giuliani is ready for a fight. A real, physical fight.Yes, that's exactly what the former New York City mayor and top lawyer for President Trump suggested Wednesday at a rally in Washington, D.C. As some Republicans in Congress prepared to object to the Electoral College votes that proved President-elect Joe Biden's win, Giuliani suggested they duke out their election dispute another way: "trial by combat."The 2020 presidential election has already been decided, and high-level officials on both sides of the aisle have found no evidence of fraud that could've affected the results. Still, Trump's closest allies have spent the past two months spreading baseless allegations of fraud, to the point that it may have jeopardized Republican turnout in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff and cost the GOP its hold on the body. A swath of those Trump supporters descended on D.C. Wednesday for a rally outside Congress, where Giuliani and other objectors repeated their lies to the crowd.Giuliani repeated false claims about voting machines in key states that Biden won, insisting he see the machines that turned out "fraudulent" ballots (they didn't). After all, Giuliani said he and Trump are both willing to "stake [our] reputation[s]" on finding fraud -- "if we're wrong, we will be made fools of," he added. "So let's have trial by combat," Giuliani suggested.> "Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent. And if we're wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we're right, and lot of them will go to jail. So -- let's have trial by combat" -- Giuliani pic.twitter.com/QAYvnplCj7> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021Giuliani also seemed to hype himself up for that fight with his entrance music: "Macho Man," which Giuliani perhaps didn't know was already used to mock Trump on Saturday Night Live. > Rudy Giuliani arrives with "Macho Man" as his entry music pic.twitter.com/D2cuirmEyI> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Pence, not Trump, reportedly approved National Guard deployment after Capitol breach

  • Microsoft employees slam the company for urging Congress to accept Biden's win while also donating to senators who want to overturn the election result

    Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company believes in "democratic principles," but employees publicly accused him of hypocrisy.

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest