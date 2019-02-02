Better Marijuana Stock: Cronos Group vs. Charlotte's Web Holdings

It's still early, but 2019 is shaping up to be a great year for some marijuana stocks. You can put Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) and Charlotte's Web Holdings (NASDAQOTH: CWBHF) on the list of big winners so far this year.

Both Cronos and Charlotte's Web could have more catalysts ahead. Which of these two hot marijuana stocks is the better pick now?

Cannabis leaves draped over a globe, covering North America. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The opportunities

Cronos Group and Charlotte's Web operate in different markets, so their opportunities are quite different. But the opportunities are certainly impressive for both companies.

Cronos' top priority right now is the Canadian recreational marijuana market. This market only opened for business in October 2018. By 2022, though, it could present a $5.5 billion opportunity for Cronos and other Canadian marijuana producers.

An even greater opportunity for Cronos Group over the long run, though, is in the global medical cannabis market. Over 30 countries across the world have legalized medical cannabis, notably including Germany and the United Kingdom.

The world's biggest marijuana market, however, is currently off-limits to Cronos. Although Cronos would love to expand into the U.S. marijuana market, it can't do so and keep its listing on the Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange as long as marijuana remains illegal at the federal level in the U.S. There's a possibility that U.S. federal laws could change in the future, though.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's Web focuses largely on the U.S. market -- but with hemp products rather than marijuana products. Hemp, like marijuana, is made from the cannabis plant. There are a couple of key differences, though. Hemp contains only low levels of the psychoactive ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). And while marijuana isn't legal, the U.S. recently legalized hemp.

There has been a lot of excitement in particular about hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products. Brightfield Group even projects that U.S. hemp-based CBD sales could skyrocket to $22 billion by 2022. Hemp Industry Daily is more subdued in its forecast but still thinks that hemp CBD sales could reach $7.5 billion by 2023.

The capabilities

Opportunities are one thing, the capabilities needed to capitalize on those opportunities are another. The good news for Cronos Group and Charlotte's Web is that they both appear to be in pretty good shape to seize the opportunities that lie before them.

Probably the most important thing to know about Cronos Group is that it has a big partner. In December 2018, tobacco giant Altria invested $1.8 billion in Cronos for a 38% stake. Altria also has the option to buy a majority interest in the company down the road.

This deal provided Cronos Group with plenty of cash to fund its expansion efforts. It also gave the company a close relationship with a big partner that has successfully navigated highly regulated markets across the world and built successful consumer brands.

Even without the Altria partnership, Cronos Group was in pretty good shape to succeed. The company is on track to have an annual production capacity of over 117,000 kilograms. It has key distribution partnerships in Germany and Poland. Cronos is active in the Latin America market. It teamed up with top U.S. cannabis retailer MedMen to launch cannabis retail stores in Canada.