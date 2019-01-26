Better Marijuana Stock: Tilray vs. KushCo Holdings

If you're looking to potentially buy a marijuana stock in 2019, you have plenty of choices. Two marijuana stocks that present great examples of the diversity of options are Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and KushCo Holdings (NASDAQOTH: KSHB).

Tilray has received a lot of publicity since its initial public offering (IPO) in July 2018. Shares of the Canadian cannabis producer have more than tripled in value since then, giving Tilray a market cap of almost $7 billion.

KushCo Holdings is much smaller than Tilray and hasn't received as much publicity. Shares of the leading provider of packaging solutions to the U.S. cannabis industry haven't performed very well over the last 12 months, either.

But past publicity and performance don't make one stock better than another. Which of these two marijuana stocks is the better pick now?

Woman holding both palms upward in front of a chalkboard drawing of scales. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The case for Tilray

Tilray claims several tailwinds working in its favor. The most obvious one right now is the Canadian recreational marijuana market, which opened for business in October 2018.

You can expect tremendous revenue growth when Tilray reports its fourth-quarter results in the near future. However, it will only be the tip of the iceberg for the company. Supply constraints continue to be an issue. As Tilray increases its production capacity, its sales will really skyrocket.

There's also a big potential market in Canada that has yet to open up. Regulations for cannabis edibles and concentrates are expected to be finalized in 2019. Tilray and beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev announced in December that they were teaming up to research nonalcoholic cannabis-infused beverages that could target this new market opportunity.

But as exciting as the Canadian market is for Tilray, the company's bigger growth driver should stem from expanding globally. Tilray partnered with Novartis' Sandoz unit to market medical cannabis products in international markets. The company already has a solid presence in the fast-growing German medical marijuana market. It acquired Chile-based Alef Biotechnology to beef up its Latin American operations. Tilray also has subsidiaries in Australia and Portugal.

Tilray can't enter the biggest marijuana market of all yet -- the U.S. -- and retain its stock listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange. However, there's another potentially huge U.S. market that Tilray could soon compete in. The recent U.S. legalization of hemp presents a significant opportunity for the company to develop hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products. Market research company Brightfield Group estimates that the U.S. hemp-based CBD market could reach $22 billion by 2022.

Other consumer products could present another sizable growth opportunity for Tilray. The company recently signed an agreement with Authentic Brands Group (ABG) to market and distribute consumer cannabis products leveraging ABG's popular brands including Nine West, Prince, and Spyder.

The case for KushCo Holdings

Unlike Tilray, KushCo Holdings doesn't sell any cannabis products. But the company has rapidly become the top supplier to the U.S. cannabis industry of packaging solutions that are critical to their businesses, including pop-top bottles, tubes, vaporizer cartridges, and other containers.