Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

Ronn Blitzer
·3 min read

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S.

The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles, rifles and night vision equipment. And Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Fox News' "Special Report" that the U.S. has agreed to send more defensive weapons to his country.

This raises the question: Who has better military technology, the U.S. or Russia?

The answer is not as clear-cut as it may have been in recent decades, as Russia has poured funding into its military development.

KAMALA HARRIS MEETS WITH UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY, PLEDGES UNIFIED ACTION IF RUSSIA INVADES: ‘A DECISIVE MOMENT’

"This isn’t the old Soviet military," former Marine and current Heritage Foundation senior research fellow Dakota Wood told Fox News.

A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, Feb. 22, 2022. <span class="copyright">REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko</span>
A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, Feb. 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Wood said that Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008 revealed its weaknesses and was a "major lesson" for the Kremlin. As a result, he said, "Russians have put a lot of money into modernizing their forces" while reducing the size of its army.

Retired Gen. Jack Keane said the U.S. is "overall superior to Russia in military capability on the ground, in the air and at sea."

"However in last two decades, Russia has worked on improving their military systems and have a number of excellent capabilities – which the U.S. has, as well," Keane added.

Russian improvements have come in air defense systems, fighter/bomber aircraft, offensive/hypersonic missiles, armor/mechanized brigades, rocket/long range artillery, quiet-running submarines and modernized nuclear weapons, Keane said.

Additionally, Russian forces have gained "a lot of real-world experience" in recent years, Wood said, pointing to Syria and the Donbas region of Ukraine. Between this and keeping up with modern technological advances, Russia has a much more formidable fighting force than in the past.

"It would be a mistake to underestimate the capability of the current Russian military," Wood said.

POLITICAL COMMENTATORS, JOURNALISTS DIG UP BIDEN'S OLD WARNINGS PUTIN ‘DOESN’T WANT' HIM TO BE PRESIDENT

Russian media has bragged that the country has night vision technology that is even better than what the U.S. military has.

Wood said he does not know if that is necessarily true, but said Russia's night vision is "probably at least as good" as what the U.S. has.

In fact, he said, when it comes to long-range land weapons, Russia's capabilities are superior to the U.S.'s. The American artillery system that has been in use since 2015 has a maximum range of 30 kilometers. This is 10 kilometers less than Russia's, and 23 kilometers less than China's, according to data compiled by the Heritage Foundation.

American equipment, Wood said, remains good but has not seen the sort of funding that the Russians have provided for its forces.

Wood also noted that American military equipment has not had to go up against a major state military in quite some time, as much of its recent conflicts have been against terror organizations and insurgent groups. Russia is something quite different, he noted.

"It's not fighting the Taliban," Wood said.

One advantage that Russia does have is geography, according to Keane, given that the U.S. is an ocean removed from a potential battlefield.

"Forward deployed U.S.-NATO forces in eastern Europe need to be improved," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘He won’t stop at Ukraine’: Warnings Putin could go further amid warnings of full-scale invasion

    Boris Johnson yesterday announced a series of sanctions on Russian banks and oligarchs

  • Concerns grow over miscalculations with Russia as U.S. troops build up near Ukraine

    A full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine could push troops right up to NATO's U.S.-reinforced border.

  • U.S. Air Force spy plane takes spotlight in empty Ukraine airspace

    While Ukraine's airspace has been largely empty amid the crisis with Russia, a remotely piloted U.S. military vehicle called the RQ-4 Global Hawk has flown over the country in circles for hours at a time. Over the past month, two of the spy planes have travelled on regular missions from the Mediterranean Sea to Ukraine, where they have navigated in repeated loops in the north and the east, according to Flightradar24. The drones' high-altitude, long-distance flights have coincided with a military build-up by Russia along the Ukrainian border and a flurry of diplomacy among leaders of the United States, Europe and Russia to avert war.

  • Madeleine Albright says Putin making historic mistake

    Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said Russian President Vladimir Putin would be making a "historic error" if he proceeds with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine."Mr. Putin's revisionist and absurd assertion that Ukraine was 'entirely created by Russia' and effectively robbed from the Russian empire is fully in keeping with his warped worldview. Most disturbing to me: It was his attempt to establish the pretext for a full-scale invasion...

  • Ukraine prepares to declare state of emergency as Russia not backing down

    Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to not be backing down from potentially launching a large-scale invasion. FOX's Madeleine Rivera has the latest on the crisis.

  • Kremlin: Americans will feel 'consequences' of sanctions

    The Kremlin this week warned that Americans will feel the "consequences" of sanctions against Russia, with the country suggesting that they will cause strain on global financial energy markets. "There is no doubt that the sanctions introduced against us will hit global financial and energy markets. The United States will not be left out, with its ordinary citizens feeling the consequences of the price increase in full," Russia's ambassador to...

  • Biden announces new sanctions against Russia for Ukraine 'invasion'

    On Tuesday, President Biden announced that the United States will impose new sanctions against Moscow after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two Ukrainian territories. Biden added that “there is no justification” for Russia’s aggression in the region.

  • Russian expat Garry Kasparov says Putin has lost his 'sense of reality'

    On Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday, Russian expatriate and critic of Vladimir Putin, Garry Kasparov appeared to speak about his home country’s invasion of Ukraine. While at the moment the invasion is relatively small in scale, the fact that Putin ordered nuclear exercises ahead of the invasion caused Kasparov to question the Russian leader’s mental state. “I think that now he reached a point where he's not listening to [the] voice of wisdom in his immediate entourage, and I think his view about the world is sick,” Kasparov said. “That makes the situation even more dramatic…Let's not forget, Putin has his finger on a nuclear button. Though I think we're far from the moment where he could consider it, but the fact is that he talked about it is sending a signal that he lost the sense of reality.” As part of a long and rambling speech on Monday, Putin questioned Ukraine’s statehood, and recognized two regions of Ukraine as independent territories. Russian troops were soon on the ground in those territories. Kasparov believes this marks the end of the post-WWII world order. “What is happening now is we are witnessing the end of the post-WWII order. International security and cooperation was based on the core principles of territorial integrity,” Kasparov said, adding, “Now Putin demonstrated to all the thugs and dictators and terrorists around the world that borders can be ignored if you have enough strength, and the free world had no power to stop you, if you are brazen and swift.”

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: 7 big companies that could be hammered

    Several multinational giant corporations could see their sales and profits hit amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • U.S. officials warn businesses of possible cyberattacks following sanctions on Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the U.S. intelligence reports outlining potential targets for Russian cyberattacks as retaliation for sanctions imposed.

  • Sanctions on Russia work best ‘when they’re targeted and strong,’ economist says

    Christine McDaniel, Mercatus Center Senior Research Fellow and former Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Treasury Department, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss sanctions against Russia and the U.S. response to geopolitical tensions.

  • Turkey’s Erdoğan tells Putin that new Russian claims on Ukraine territory are illegitimate

    Turkey under Erdoğan has been characterized as the most Kremlin-friendly of NATO's 30 member states.

  • Report: Troy Aikman poised to leave Fox not for Amazon but ESPN

    The landscape of NFL broadcasting is in for a major shakeup. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Troy Aikman, who has worked at Fox for two decades, is on the verge of jumping not to Amazon, the company with which he’d been linked for months, but to ESPN for Monday Night Football. [more]

  • Ukraine's parliament passed a law allowing citizens to carry firearms, and a local NGO official said 'there's a feeling that Ukrainians will fight'

    "And I think that this is very popular news now," Dmytro Shulga, a director at the International Renaissance Foundation in Kyiv, told Insider.

  • US attack helos, F-35s and infantry heading to Baltics amid Ukraine invasion

    The announcement came after President Joe Biden detailed new economic sanctions on Russia in reaction to Vladimir Putin’s moving new military forces into separatist-held parts of Ukraine.

  • Stephen Colbert Shreds Tucker Carlson With A Scathing Reality Check

    The Fox News host has become one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's biggest defenders.

  • US military firepower rushing to Ukraine as besieged nation faces Russian invasion

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said President Biden promised his country more weapons from the U.S. in its bid to fight off a Russian invasion.

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky says Putin has ordered invasion as country prepares for war

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an impassioned address on Wednesday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered an invasion of his country but that if Russia attacks, "you will see our faces, not our backs."The latest: Hours later, Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine in a speech that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ukraine entered a state of emergency on Wednesday

  • Man arrested in connection with 55 burglaries in San Jose, Milpitas

    Andrew Deanda, 43, of San Jose was booked into custody at the Santa Clara County Mail Jail in connection with 44 counts of burglary, nine counts of felony vandalism, grand theft, and additional misdemeanor charges. Courtesy San Jose police

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Nikki Haley says Biden ‘failing’ in ‘major leadership moment’

    Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday accused President Biden of "failing" in his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – saying the president is failing to deliver in a "major leadership moment."