'We can do better, people': Women plead for help after goose gets tangled in fishing line

For weeks, Renee Burgan has watched a Canada goose live with fishing line wrapped around its feet at Pangborn Park's fishing pond, and she wants something done about it.

Burgan said she first noticed the bird at the pond on July 23 when another woman came up to her and pointed out that the animal was tangled in the line.

Burgan has repeatedly visited the park since then, watching how a strand of line wrapped tightly around one leg has caused the bird's foot to swell. Although state wildlife officials say they have not seen the bird in distress, Burgan says she can spot the goose among others in the pond by the way it swims, bobbing to one side due to the condition.

Dave the goose makes his way on land recently. Two Hagerstown women have been trying to help the bird because of fishing line wrapped around one of his legs. The swollen leg can be see in the photo.

She also said it appears the line is severing the bird's leg.

Burgan and her friend Amy Chaney have repeatedly tried to catch the goose to no avail, although Chaney said she was able to get close enough to it at one point to clip a line that was wrapped between both legs. Burgan and Chaney tried to enlist the help of different groups like wildlife rescue organizations and natural resources agencies, but complain they've gotten nowhere.

This photo shows fishing line wrapped around the leg of a Canada goose at Pangborn Park named "Dave." Two Hagerstown women are trying to get help for the animal. Photo courtesy of Renee Burgan

'It's heartbreaking'

Burgan is frustrated that no one has done more to help an animal in that situation.

"We can do better, people," the Hagerstown resident said. "If I get fishing line wrapped around my leg, I can go to urgent care, they can't," Burgan said recently as she looked out at geese and ducks swimming in the water at the park.

Renee Burgan of Hagerstown feeds geese at the pond in Pangborn Park on Thursday evening. She and her friend Amy Chaney are trying to save a Canada goose named "Dave" which has fishing line wrapped around its legs.

Chaney, who works as a veterinarian technician, said she grew up enjoying days of feeding waterfowl at parks. It's a memory that sticks with her.

"But when you come out and see a bird injured like this, it's heartbreaking," Chaney said.

Amy Chaney of Hagertown feeds geese in the pond at Pangborn Park Thursday evening. Chaney and her friend Renee Burgan think more can be done to protect waterfowl at the park from discarded fishing line and other hazards.

City spokesman Wes Decker agreed the situation is frustrating. But it's not like the city doesn't care about the goose and hasn't made attempts to help it, he said.

Burgan and Chaney have become so attached to the goose that they've named him "Dave" in honor of their favorite music group, the Dave Matthews Band.

Although fishing in the pond in the park off Pangborn Boulevard is only allowed for youths under 16 years old, adults 65-years-old and up and blind individuals, a park attendant said it's tough to keep others from fishing there. The daily creel limit for trout is five per day.

Burgan and Chaney have gone to work researching how to help birds tangled in fishing line. They said a common approach involves a group of people surrounding a bird with blankets swiftly moving in to capture them.

Renee Burgan suggests that the city look into installing fishing line recycling stations at Pangborn Park, like other communities have done, to protect waterfowl from getting tangled in it.

Eluding capture

Chaney said Dave often runs for a stone wall surrounding the park's pond and jumps in the water when she and Burgan try to catch him.

Dave is not at the park every day the women visit, and they said he travels with a certain flock that comes and goes.

Megan McGinn-Meals, spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, said the department's WIldlife and Heritage Services responded to a call about the goose. They discovered it was "mobile and swimming," she said.

This photo shows swelling to a foot on "Dave" the goose and fishing line wrapped around his leg. Photo courtesy of Renee Burgan

"Our staff will not chase a mobile animal that seems otherwise healthy," McGinn-Meals said.

But McGinn-Meals said wildlife caught in fishing line is a concern for the agency. When possible, DNR staff will capture a confined animal and remove the line, she said.

Hagerstown officials say the city has tried to help the bird.

"It’s frustrating," Decker said Monday. "The facts are, no one owns the goose and it’s not a pet; but that doesn’t mean the city doesn’t share in the compassion for its plight.

"While the goose falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Natural Resources, the city hasn’t sat back and left it up to them to render aid. Parks’ staff have made a number of attempts to capture the goose in order to remove the fishing line from its leg. And those attempts have been made simply because it’s the right thing to do," Decker said.

The same evening a Herald-Mail reporter was at the pond with Burgan and Chaney, park attendant Robert Weyant was working there.

Weyant said he caught Dave recently, but the bird was so strong he got away. And Dave knows who Weyant is with his blue park uniform.

"He sees that blue shirt and he runs," Weyant said.

Weyant said he was able to catch a younger goose several weeks ago and was able to get a hook out of its mouth.

Is anything being done at the park to protect waterfowl?

Weyant said Pangborn Park seems to be a "learning park" for people learning to fish. As a result of people trying to get the art of casting down, errant line often ends up tangled in tree limbs over the water, he said. To help solve the problem, park staff trimmed back some of the limbs to give people fishing more casting space, Weyant said.

"We're doing our best," he said.

The evening the reporter was there, Weyant acknowledged the presence of some individuals who should not have been fishing due to their ages. The group moved on.

Weyant said he tries to enforce the rule the best he can.

"We get after them and they get mad," he said.

Fishing line, hooks, sinkers and other types of string that was found along the banks of the pond at Pangborn Park. Renee Burgan and Amy Chaney say more needs to be done to protect waterfowl that can get injured from the materials.

Burgan and Chaney also complain about fishing line and other tackle that is discarded around the pond. Burgan pulled out a mason jar full of fishing line, hooks and other material she has collected to prove her point.

Although Burgan and Chaney can't prove Dave became tangled at the park, they suspect that is the case.

Decker also emphasized that the goose could have become wrapped in the line somewhere else.

"After all, the goose has the freedom to fly to and land wherever it wants," Decker said.

Burgan remains skeptical.

"He was discovered here and I keep picking up fishing line," Burgan said.

Fishing line recycling?

Burgan and Chaney would like to see the city install fishing line recycling stations that other counties and cities have adopted.

Burgan pointed out that Queen Anne's County and Charleston, S.C., are among those locations.

The stations are set up to collect monofilament line, which is fishing line made from strong plastic and is popular among anglers. It can end up discarded at fishing spots due to line breaks or wads of tangled line cut off from a big catch or a bad cast.

Queen Anne's County's website shows promotional posters for its fishing line recycling program. "Reel in and Recycle!" one says. The posters say discarded fishing line can kill osprey, ducks, geese and other wildlife if they get tangled in it. And the line can damage boat propellers, get hung up in lawnmowers, and takes more than 600 years to decompose, wildlife officials said.

James Wood is the public landings supervisor for Queen Anne's County's parks and recreation department. He said the county's fishing line recycling program dates back before he took his job in 2012. The county rebranded the program coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the public awareness kick-off included a taxidermist who donated a bird that died as a result of a fishing line incident.

Wood said collected line is shipped to Berkley, a fishing tackle company that takes it for free and pays for the shipping, Wood said.

The county expanded its number of fishing line recycling stations, and although Wood said he has no way of measuring the amount of line collected, he said "they're not empty" when they're checked.

"I do think as a society we need to intercept this material we sell," Wood said.

Charleston, S.C., set up fishing line recycling stations through a partnership with organizations including the state's department of natural resources, said Jamie Gillete, coordinator of the coastal city's Keep Charleston Beautiful program. That city's line is also sent to Berkley.

"They're definitely utilized out on the docks," she said.

Weyant said he thinks the recycling stations are worth consideration for Pangborn Park.

Maryland DNR Fisheries has some fishing line recycling stations at boat ramps and other areas, and some counties have taken it upon themselves to set up collection stations, McGinn-Meals said.

Decker said the city has no plans to install fishing line recycling stations without first doing research.

"The city does remind those qualified to fish at the park that it is their responsibility to dispose of unwanted fishing line, just like all trash and recycling, in the numerous receptacles onsite or to take it with them," he said.

