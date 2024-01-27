Better use your points quick: Central Florida Goodwill stores ending their loyalty program

If you've been hoarding your Goodwill points, you're about to run out of time to use them.

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, Inc. announced it is ending its Loyalty Rewards Program at its thrift stores as of Jan. 31, 2024.

What is the Goodwill Loyalty Rewards Program?

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, Inc. is ending its loyalty program as of March 31, 2024.

Many Goodwill regions offer customer loyalty programs that allow you to accrue points whenever you make a purchase, which can be used as discounts toward future purchases.

When is the Central Florida Goodwill loyalty program ending?

The program will be discontinued on Jan. 31, 2024.

"After that, no new points will be earned or accrued under the existing program," the Central Florida Goodwill site said.

Cashiers will no longer allow new signups and have been instructing customers the current system is ending.

Stretching your dollar farther: An expert's guide on the best tips and tricks to save you money

Will I lose my Goodwill points? How long do I have to use them?

The loyalty reward program at Central Florida Goodwill locations will end Jan. 31, 2024.

You have until March 31, 2024, to use any Goodwill points remaining on your account, according to the notice at goodwillcfl.org/shop/loyalty-rewards.

After that, any points you have accrued but have not used will be lost.

'A perfect match': Alabama nursing student buys $6,000 designer wedding dress for $25 at Goodwill

Say what? Grandma's urn left at Goodwill

Which Goodwill locations are ending their loyalty programs?

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, Inc. covers locations in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia counties. Note that not all locations offer the loyalty program.

Why are the Central Florida Goodwill locations ending the loyalty program?

No reason was given. The site stresses this is a change to the "current" program, and says, "We look forward to continuing to serve you and developing new ways to enhance your shopping experience." But no announcement has been made about any future programs.

The loss of the loyalty reward program comes amidst other changes at Goodwills across the country.

Customers have noticed higher prices and stricter return policies in many locations. Dressing rooms have been removed from stores with varying reasons given, such as lack of staffing, high levels of theft, drug use and vandalism. Or, as Goodwill Industries of Central Florida explains on its FAQ page, customers "overwhelmingly stated they want more treasures to find at the store."

What is Goodwill?

Goodwill locations can be found across the United States.

"Goodwill" has become almost synonymous with "thrift store."

Goodwill Industries, founded by Methodist Reverend Edgar J. Helmsby in 1902, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing job training, employment placement services, and community programs for people in need.

Goodwill locations often hire veterans and people with disabilities and work to promote public awareness of the issues they face. It is funded by more than 3,200 thrift stores in the U.S. which fall under 150 local organizations.

The Goodwill Florida Association is made up of Goodwill of the Gulf Coast, Goodwill Big Bend, Goodwill North Florida, Goodwill Central Florida, Goodwill Suncoast, Goodwill Manasota, Goodwill Southwest Florida, Goodwill Gulfstream and Goodwill South Florida.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Goodwill thrift stores in Central Florida ending points program