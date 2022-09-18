Better policing makes everyone safer

It's been said that "Good ideas are made to be stolen," meaning that if someone has already perfected a method, policy or an idea that works, why wouldn't you use it?

There are few jobs tougher and more thankless than policing, one of the only occupations in which the people you encounter are either mad, sad or being bad.

Anyone who's ever done a ride-along with an officer knows that while many incidents they encounter involve general-purpose knuckleheaded behavior, things can turn on a moment.

In less than a second, the routine can devolve into the tragic.

Last week, some members of Canton City Council walked out of their weekly meeting in solidarity with residents who are protesting the Stark County grand jury's decision not to indict a police officer who fatally shot James Williams on New Year's Day.

But Ward 5 Councilman Kevin Hall, the brother of a retired police officer, said he didn't walk out because of the grand jury's decision but rather over his frustration with overly aggressive behavior by some officers.

He cited an incident at a first-responder event at Harmont Park between an officer and a volunteer youth football coach.

"It opened some old wounds," Hall said. "How many times has it been when a situation goes bad because of that?"

Hall said the problem is not just racism, adding "It's happening to white people, too."

"(Respect) has to be on both sides," he said. "We have to respect the uniform, but in my opinion, the uniform has to respect us first as residents because they're an authority figure."

5,000 versus 500

In the case of the Williams shooting, the officer involved was responding to a 911 call of gunshots in Williams' southwest Canton neighborhood.

Though we now know it was celebratory gunfire, you can't shoot an assault rifle in a city neighborhood and not expect someone to call the police ― you just can't ― not to mention the danger of bullets which have to come down somewhere.

But the question of competency concerning the response by the officer who shot Williams remains a sore point for some, regardless of the grand jury's decision not to indict him. Based on the officer's own body cam, he appears to shoot Williams, unseen through a wooden fence, before announcing his presence.

Now, it's presumptuously easy to second-guess an officer's actions and decision-making in the midst of a chaotic moment, but is it possible that better training could have resulted in a different outcome?

According to a 2020 report by the Institute for Criminal Justice Training Reform, when it comes to training police officers, the U.S. ranks at the bottom of 100 nations cited in the study.

The study reports that American police departments require an average of 21 weeks, or slightly over 500 hours of training. Compare this to Finland's requirement of 5,000 hours, followed by Germany at 4,000; Australia at 3,500; England at 2,000; and Canada at 1,000 hours.

Police universities

Some European countries have "police universities," with others requiring that a police candidate earn the equivalent of a college degree. Contrast this with American departments, which just require a high school diploma or its equivalent to enroll in training.

In Ohio, applicants must meet the following requirements for entry into a training academy:

At least 21 years of age or will reach that age by the completion of the academy.

Must have a high school diploma or GED.

Possess a valid Ohio driver's license.

No felony convictions.

Pass a drug screen, background check, physical fitness standards.

These yawning discrepancies, and the fact that the U.S. leads wealthy nations in police-involved fatal shootings, can't be a coincidence.

Americans also possess half of the world's civilian-owned firearms, though 10% of all shootings involve unarmed people, according to the report.

People endeavoring to serve and protect the public deserve much better training standards for their own safety, and that of the civilians for whom they work.

If elected officials are serious about reducing the number of police-involved shootings and abuse complaints, if they want to stem the exodus of police resignations and weed out extremism within in the ranks, they must make improved training a top priority.

If it takes underwriting the cost of better and more extensive training in exchange for an officer committing to a set time of service, it's something that should be considered.

If it takes communities that are having trouble recruiting officers to incentivize them to live in the places where they serve, so be it.

Improved standards can only help increase professionalism and ensure that officers and civilians have a better chance of walking away from their encounters.

Charita M. Goshay is a Canton Repository staff writer and member of the editorial board. Reach her at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

