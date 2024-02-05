‘Find better resolutions to disagreements’: CMPD investigating northwest Charlotte deadly shooting

A man was killed after a shooting in northwest Charlotte on Sunday night.

CMPD says they were called to Odum Avenue off Brookshire Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced him dead at the scene.

Channel 9 asked CMPD officials at the scene about the amount of deadly shootings so far in the new year.

“Gun violence seems to be the topic of conversation right now in the community and that is something that CMPD and the community is working to find better resolutions to disagreements,” said Major Julie Berry.

Ronald Joseph, 45, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the death.

There is no threat to the public, CMPD says.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

