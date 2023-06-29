'Better scheme' needed for Cambridge congestion charge plans

The plans aimed to cut traffic in Cambridge by half and create a "London-style" bus network

A "better scheme" for charging motorists to drive in Cambridge needs designing, according to a senior councillor.

New options for a congestion charge covering the city will be discussed at a meeting on Thursday.

Original proposals would see cars charged £5 a day.

They aimed to raise £50m a year to create a "London-style" bus network as well as other improvements but if changed they could raise less.

The Greater Cambridge Partnership's (GCP) Executive Board is meeting on Thursday to decide on the next steps.

Last year it ran a public consultation into plans to charge car drivers £5 a day to travel into or around Cambridge between 07:00 and 19:00 on weekdays.

The money raised would pay for an expanded bus network, with more frequent services, as well as improvements to cycling and walking infrastructure.

More than 24,000 people responded to the consultation. Seven in 10 said they supported the public transport proposals but 58% opposed the congestion charging plans.

Elisa Meschini, a Labour county councillor who chairs the GCP Executive Board, said since going through feedback from the consultation "we want to do more to address" concerns.

She added: "We have been told in no uncertain terms that a better scheme needs to be designed. That's what's going to be done."

A report due to be discussed by the Board outlined some of the options for changing the proposals.

Possible options

Consultation proposal: Cars charged £5 between 07:00 and 19:00 weekdays

Peak only proposal: Charging only in am & pm peaks; cars and smaller vans charged £5; hospital patients, visitors & staff exempt

Free days: Drivers given 180 free days in 2026 & 2027; 100 free days in 2028; 50 free days in 2029

Minimalist option: Cars charged £3 during AM & PM peaks; hospital patients, visitors & staff exempt; 100 free days in 2027 & 2028

No congestion charge

Rallies have been held in support of and against the proposals

Ms Meschini added that it would be possible to "mix and match" from the various options.

"The more of those that you choose from that menu, the less you raise," she said.

The board report said the consultation proposal would raise about £50m a year by 2028, the peak only scenario could raise £25m to £30m, the free days plan could raise between £19m and £24m, while income from the minimalist option could be £13m to £18m.

It added that exempting hospital patients, visitors and staff could be achieved by "voiding the charge of anyone who parks at an authorised hospital carpark on a hospital-related journey".

The cost of doing so would be "relatively substantial" and because "the hospitals are already a significant contributor to congestion, exempting trips would not improve congestion, particularly prevalent in that part of the city".

Lynne Miles, the GCP's director of city access, said: "None of [the scenarios] are definitive and all will need further work before taking a decision."

She said the GCP would need to "nail the details of the scenario" and complete traffic and financial modelling "to allow the Board to take an evidence-based decision".

It is thought the board will ask for a "preferred option" to be developed and presented to them for a decision in the autumn.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830