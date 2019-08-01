Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock

Facebook FB reported stronger-than-projected second-quarter 2019 financial results and its user growth remained strong despite all of the social media power’s privacy worries. Meanwhile, Amazon AMZN fell short of earnings estimates but saw its revenue come in above Wall Street projections as cloud computing and Prime popped.

Quick Q2 Overview

At this point, all of the so-called FAANG stocks have posted their quarterly results. Apple AAPL reported earlier this week and saw its revenue climb roughly 1%. Google parent Alphabet GOOGL topped estimates and announced a massive buyback program. Netflix NFLX was the first to report of the group and its stock tumbled after it fell way short of subscriber estimates.

As of Wednesday, we had results from 305 S&P 500 members out, with earnings down -3.5% on +4.7% higher revenues. And 77% of the Technology sector’s total market cap in the index is now out a well (also read: Making Sense of Q2 Earnings Results).

The Facebook Pitch

Mark Zuckerberg’s firm paid a historic $5 billion Federal Trade Commission fine and its government oversight worries aren’t behind it yet. The company disclosed in its Q2 report that the FTC opened in June an antitrust investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice announced in July “it will begin an antitrust review of market-leading online platforms.”

Amid all the negative headlines and controversy, Facebook’s daily and monthly active user totals climbed 8% last quarter, to match Q1’s expansion. Plus, FB executives estimate that over 2.7 billion people use at least one of its “Family of services” every month. This includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, and this figure alone should help Facebook remain a digital advertising force for years to come.

Zuckerberg and Facebook also plan to introduce a blockchain-based cryptocurrency as part of its broader plan to diversify. This expansion includes a business and payment focused push across everything from Instagram to WhatsApp. Along with payments, the company hopes to expand its answer to eBay EBAY and Craigslist, known as Facebook Marketplace. Furthermore, the company’s augmented and virtual reality business is still in the early days.

The Amazon Pitch

Amazon’s Q2 earnings popped 3% to hit $5.22 a share, which fell short of our $5.29 estimate. The firm’s revenues climbed 20% to reach $63.4 billion and beat our projection. The e-commerce giant’s quarterly revenue expansion topped Q1’s 17% and came in-line with Q4 2018’s 19.7% growth. Q2 did, however, mark the continuation of slowing revenue growth, as investors had grown used to 30% to 40% top-line expansion.

Still, AWS surged 37% as its cloud unit once again helped drive growth as it fights off rivals like Microsoft MSFT. The Prime-heavy subscription business also popped 37%. Amazon’s digital ad segment posted impressive growth as well, and its bread-and-butter e-commerce business maintained its strength. Online store sales climbed 14% to $35.05 billion, with its higher-margin third-party seller services up 23% to $11.96 million.

Outlooks & Earnings Trends

Moving on, our current Zacks Consensus Estimates call for Facebook’s Q3 revenue to jump 26.2% to $17.33 billion, with full-year fiscal 2019 revenue projected to climb 25.9% from $55.84 billion to $70.31 billion. The social media giant’s fiscal 2020 sales are then expected to climb 21.8% higher than our current year estimate to reach $85.65 billion.