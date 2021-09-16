Better together: Raleigh, Durham startup hubs are joining forces to make hiring easier

Zachery Eanes
·3 min read

Some of the Triangle’s most influential coworking companies and incubators are coming together to launch a new jobs board that is more beneficial to the region’s homegrown startups.

Raleigh Founded, Durham-based American Underground and the nonprofit Leadership Triangle said Thursday they are creating a Triangle-focused jobs board — one that, in their opinion, should help smaller, homegrown startups standout.

The three organizations previously hosted their own jobs boards for companies that were members of their organizations, but realized they would have a greater reach if they came together.

More than 2,000 jobs are already listed on the board, which can be accessed at triangle-jobs.com.

The board is not limited to just startups, and is open to any job seeker. But only companies that meet a certain criteria can post a job opening on the site.

The group said that, in addition to its own member companies, firms can list jobs on the site if they “meet at least a majority” of the following benchmarks: they are locally owned or operated, have women or people of color in executive leadership, employ 250 workers or less, and list a salary range.

Jess Porta, who leads Raleigh Founded, previously known as HQ Raleigh, said the current labor crunch is making it hard for all companies to hire right now, and startups are no exception. She added that the traditional places people look for job openings, like LinkedIn and Indeed, have become crowded.

“It’s really hard to find Triangle-specific jobs on Indeed or LinkedIn that focus on locally-owned companies and startups,” Porta said in a phone interview with The News & Observer.

Companies team up

She said previously that leaders of Triangle coworking companies, which are home to hundreds of startups, were spreading word of job openings “ad hoc on Slack,” a communication platform many companies use.

“The reason we wanted to invest in it, is we saw it as a great resource for our members,” Porta said. “We know there are talented people in our ecosystem that want to work for startups and locally-owned companies and we know those are struggling” to stand out on traditional jobs boards.

In addition to the three main organizations supporting the Triangle Jobs Board, CED, First Flight Ventures and the Raleigh Chamber are also supporting the project.

The American Underground in Durham will again serve as the host for the Google for Startups exchange for black founders.
The American Underground in Durham will again serve as the host for the Google for Startups exchange for black founders.

The jobs board is just the latest way that Triangle coworking communities in Durham and Raleigh are teaming up.

The two hubs announced in April that members of each community will now be able to use each other’s spaces on a limited basis, such as one day per week or four days per month. Previously, a member needed an individual membership to both organizations to access both of their meeting rooms and offices.

Porta said the partnership is about realizing that Raleigh and Durham are part of the same ecosystem, not separate. Many people go between both on a daily basis.

“With them only in Durham and us only in Raleigh, we aren’t really competitors,” Porta told The N&O in April. “and we are like minded.”

In April, Adam Klein, who runs the American Underground, said to expect Raleigh Founded and the AU to continue collaborating.

“It was a bit overdue,” Klein told The N&O earlier this year. “I think it’s a pretty strong signal to the region that Raleigh and Durham are united and working together to make sure that our entrepreneurs have everything they need to succeed.”

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Judge makes final ruling in Zion Williamson lawsuit. Here’s the decision

    Dispute between former Duke star, ex-agent settled in federal court.

  • 'Ghosting coasting' is the latest labor challenge for employers, where underqualified hires disappear before they can be fired

    The social disappearing act has arrived in the workplace in a new way as US employers scramble to find staff in a tight labor market.

  • The Real Reason There's a Restaurant Worker Shortage

    It's not unemployment benefits that are stopping workers like me from returning to restaurants. In March 2020, most of us were cast off like yesterday's trash.

  • A Nigerian oil palm startup raised $4 million to build a “smart” factory

    In most cases, the Nigerian farmer cracks palm nuts with large stones, an inefficient process that makes eventual finished goods more expensive. Nigeria-based startup Releaf intends to solve this problem by processing produce from farmers, and also delivering the oil to food manufacturers.

  • A wave of e-commerce logistics startups is threatening to break the UPS and FedEx duopoly

    FedEx and UPS are making changes that are upsetting the status quo and driving new players, and millions in venture capital into package delivery.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Bombardier launches upscale Challenger 3500 in battle for mid-sized private jets

    Bombardier on Tuesday unveiled an upscale variant of its Challenger 350 business jet as the planemaker vies to protect its dominant market share in the segment and capitalize on higher demand for private flying during the pandemic. The refreshed variant, named Challenger 3500, seats up to 10 passengers and comes with voice-controlled cabin systems like lighting, and a smaller version of the chaise lounge seats found on Bombardier's flagship Global 7500. The Challenger 3500, expected to enter service in the second half of 2022, will list for $26.7 million, the same price as the 350, Chief Executive Éric Martel said in an interview.

  • FedEx, Salesforce Announce End-To-End E-Commerce Solution

    FedEx is shaking up the e-commerce space. The nationwide carrier on Tuesday announced a partnership with e-commerce software titan Salesforce to provide an end-to-end e-commerce and supply chain management solution. Shares of both companies are down following the news. The new offering, which the companies expect will become available to consumers in the spring of 2022, integrates Salesforce (​​NYSE: CRM) Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Order Management with supply chain capabilities from FedEx (N

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Founder Says Huawei ‘More United Than Ever’ After U.S. Blacklist

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has gained strength through the years of U.S. sanctions and is ready to pay more for talent, aiming to lead the race in next-generation telecom technologies after 5G, founder and Chief Executive Officer Ren Zhengfei said.In an internal talk last month, Ren dismissed the notion that the U.S. blacklist has defeated the Chinese telecommunications giant. “There has been no chaos within the company,” the 76-year-old said, according to a transcript of the convers

  • China will punish its own companies if they break laws in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Following the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s suspension of Chinese companies over illegal activities, Beijing said it will impose sanctions on the businesses if they are found guilty. It is rare for China to condemn the activities of its own companies in Africa and elsewhere, despite existing accusations of illegal operations, human rights abuses and environmental violations. China has a strong presence in the DRC’s mining sector, with its companies having invested heavily in the central African country’s abundant copper and cobalt resources.

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • Activision Blizzard hit with federal labor complaint alleging mistreatment of protesting employees

    Activision Blizzard Inc. is facing additional charges of mistreating workers who had protested against the videogame maker's response to sexual harassment and discrimination allegations.

  • A Portland restaurant owner said job applications are up 50% since unemployment benefits ended. But other restaurants say they're still scrambling to find workers.

    Some restaurants in states that stopped the federal benefits months early, like Alabama and Florida, are still struggling to find staff.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • China develops machines that can track data sent abroad by cars

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, the world's biggest vehicle market where regulators are implementing new rules on data protection, is developing machines that will be able to track data sent abroad by cars, a government-backed agency said on Tuesday. Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • For 40% of Americans, ‘It’s Going to Take a Miracle’ To Retire Securely

    Do you believe in money miracles? Let's hope so, because according to a new survey, some 40% of American say "it's going to take a miracle" to retire securely, with COVID-19 making the long-term...