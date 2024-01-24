Better urban wireless networks coming to York and Hanover area

York County took another step last week toward bridging the digital divide by granting approval for urban wireless networks to be installed in York and Hanover.

The commissioners unanimously awarded a $48,032.52 bid to IB Abel Inc. of York to do the work.

The feeder sites will be installed on the York County Judicial Center and the York Branch of the YMCA in the city as well as the Hanover Water Tower.

It will benefit the City of York and North York, West York and Hanover boroughs.

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said the work is expected to be completed in about 12 months.

The commissioners also awarded a bid, pending successful contract negotiations, with Network Building & Consulting, LLC for professional design, engineering, consulting services and construction management for the middle mile project.

Commissioners had the motion for the urban wireless networks on its agenda a couple of months ago, but they didn't vote on it after some residents raised concerns about adverse health effects from the planned improvements. Public health organizations have said that 5G is safe, and myths have been debunked.

Dr. Matthew Howie, the health strategist for York County, advised looking to the regulations of the Federal Communications Commission as well as ongoing research to understand negative health effects.

Any electronic device is going to give off some radiation, but "there's also very significant impacts to our health of not having access to resources in the community, such as broadband," Howie said during a recent commissioners meeting.

York County lacks high-speed Internet service

During a presentation at the commissioners' meeting last week, Silas Chamberlin, chair of the YoCo Fiber Broadband Task Force who works for the York County Economic Alliance, shared that nearly three-quarters of households do not have high-speed internet in some southeastern areas of the county. In other areas, about a third lack the service.

And a survey showed that 46 percent of residents with the internet are dissatisfied with the speed or reliability, according to the presentation.

For those with some form of Internet, it's not meeting the high-speed standards of the FCC, Chamberlin said.

Three years ago, the county created a countywide broadband strategy and approved up to $25 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for designing and building the middle mile and installing an urban wireless network in the York and Hanover areas.

A total of $5 million has been allocated for the urban wireless network in York and Hanover.

Nearly 27,000 residents in the York and Hanover metro areas face barriers to accessing the Internet, Chamberlin said. That can be for a variety of reasons, such as not having a fixed address, defaulting on a previous agreement, and failing to return equipment.

The task force endorsed approval of the two motions.

Commissioners have conference call with residents

Last month, the board of the county commissioners met through a video conference call with some residents who have been airing concerns about adverse health effects from the planned urban wireless buildout.

The virtual gathering was revealed when one of the residents thanked the board for the Microsoft Teams call during the public comment period of the Dec. 6 commissioners meeting.

Wheeler said the job of the commissioners is to listen to the concerns of residents, and the call was a listening session. No deliberations were held.

If the commissioners just listened and did not deliberate during the call, it is not a Sunshine Act issue, said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

This kind of call creates the appearance of impropriety because the public doesn't know what happened or whether the law was violated, she said.

Public officials "should strive to avoid creating this kind of situation because it harms the public trust, even if it doesn’t violate the letter of the law," Melewsky said.

