'Better version of me': Good health, good jobs, world peace top locals' hopes for 2024

Jan. 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Hopes for 2024 ranged from world peace to a trip to an amusement park among local people who were interviewed recently by The Tribune-Democrat.

Health, family, jobs, careers, politics and personal improvement were themes that most people touched on when looking forward to the new year.

University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown student Kaylee Kolonich, of Davidsville, would like to see 2024 be a year of healing — for both the community and the people here.

"With so many mental health struggles going on lately, I just want healing in whichever way that can come," she said.

The English literature and professional writing major, who is also pursuing a minor in art history, said that help for mental health issues can reach beyond medicine and psychiatry.

"If that (healing) can come through the arts, that would really be my biggest hope," she said.

Pausing during a walk through downtown Johnstown's Central Park, Gary Hall, of Johnstown, said he's hoping for "better health" and better opportunities for the region's young people to find good jobs in the region.

He is also hoping that 2024 is the year in which COVID-19 becomes a thing of the past after several difficult years.

"I have a goal of a year full of health and wealth," Vanessa Kuisick said.

The 27-year-old Ebensburg native has her eyes set on qualifying for a national bodybuilding competition, and she's excited to make more memories with her 2-year-old daughter.

Several shoppers at Richland Town Center had employment advances on their New Year's lists.

"I hope I can get promoted at work," Samantha Cordepsky, of Dale, said at the Richland Township shopping center.

She's also hoping that the world can find peace and that people will start treating each other better.

Craig Stiffler and Margaret Hicks, of Vintondale, are hoping for a better year and finding better jobs.

They came to the Johnstown area from the Harrisburg area this year and have been facing difficult times, but Stiffler said things are already looking up for 2024.

"We will move into our new home on Jan. 1," he said.

Karrie Jackson, of Johnstown, is also looking forward to a better financial situation in the new year.

"I want to get a better job and move out of state," she said while waiting for a CamTran bus at the shopping center.

Jackson was with Leslie Johnson, of Philadelphia, who said she hopes that former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, never gets elected president again.

"I want somebody that's going to be for the people," Johnson said.

Military veteran Bruce Watt, of Johnstown, had peace and health on his mind.

"We need to stop all these worldwide conflicts," he said. "You have conflict in this country and conflict in that country, and I'm tired of it. I'm looking for peace.

"I also hope that my grandkids can stay healthy and keep doing what they're doing."

Charles Stephens, another Richland Town Center shopper, said the only wish he could think of is world peace because he's happy with his life and his family.

"I'm happy with what I have because there are people a lot worse," he said.

His 8-year-old daughter Ella, however, had a more personal hope — to go back to Hersheypark next year and be tall enough to ride more of the rides.

Others with New Year's hopes included:

—Kevin Adams, of Johnstown, a Greater Johnstown Water Authority retiree, hopes "that everybody stays healthy and that their loved ones get what they wish."

—Stephon Staley, of Johnstown, a hospital corpsman for the Marine Corps squadron in Richland Township, hopes "to finish my doctorate in behavioral traumatology."

—Deborah McGarrah, of Johnstown, who is a remote worker and part of the administration at Virginia's George Mason University, hopes "to grow better as a person, to understand myself more fully and be a better version of me."