A Better Way/Victor Valley Domestic Violence to host Annual Candlelight Vigil

In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a local nonprofit will host its Annual Candlelight Vigil this week in Victorville.

A Better Way/Victor Valley Domestic Violence will host the vigil at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 outside of Victorville City Hall at 14343 Civic Drive.

The vigil will honor and pay remembrance to those lost to acts of domestic violence and to celebrate those who have survived, organizers said. San Bernardino County Chief District Attorney Donna Kauffman has been selected as the keynote speaker of the event.

Domestic violence statistics

The National Domestic Violence Hotline states that an average of 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in the U.S.— more than 12 million women and men over a single year.

Nearly 3 in 10 women and 1 in 10 men in the U.S. have experienced rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by a partner and reported it having a related impact on their functioning.

Just under 15% of women and 4% of men in the U.S. have been injured as a result of intimate partner violence that included rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner.

1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men aged 18 and older in the U.S. have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Intimate partner violence alone affects more than 12 million people every year.

Almost half of all women and men in the U.S. have experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Children witnessed violence in nearly 1 in 4 intimate partner violence cases filed in state courts.

30% to 60% of intimate partner violence perpetrators also abuse children in the household.

40% of child abuse victims also report experiencing domestic violence.

One study found that children exposed to violence in the home were 15 times more likely to be physically and/or sexually assaulted than the national average.

San Bernardino County Coalition of Domestic Violence Shelters

abway.org

desert-sanctuary.org

doves4help.org

familyassist.org

houseofruthinc.org

optionhouseinc.com

unityhome.org

domesticshelters.org

Resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-7233 or ndvh.org.

National Child Abuse Hotline/Childhelp 800-422-4453 or childhelp.org.

National Sexual Assault Hotline 800-656-4673 or rainn.org.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dispatch 760-956-5001.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: A Better Way/Victor Valley Domestic Violence to host Candlelight Vigil