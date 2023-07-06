'We will do better': New Wilson County school principal on student behavior criticism

Josh Johnston is West Wilson Middle School’s newest principal, the sixth in six years, and the one now charged with bringing the school, displaced by the March 2020 tornado, back home.

Johnston, 48, will be leading a school short on teachers, which coincides with frustrations about student behavior at West Wilson that a former social studies teacher described as “out of control.”

Lauren Gray, who resigned and took a job with a school in Williamson County, told Wilson County school board members at a meeting in June that:

“We’ve had students cause thousands of dollars in damage, steal and damage teachers' property, sexually harass teachers, threaten teachers and their fellow students in the form of a hit list, be under the influence of illegal drugs or vaping and some being caught with illegal drugs. All which were given what I believe too little punishment.”

West Wilson Middle has 83 faculty positions with 16 vacancies as of the last week of June – down from 21 when Johnston was named principal.

Josh Johnston is the new principal at West Wilson Middle School, the sixth in six years.

The school has about 1,400 students who have been divided on two campuses since the tornado. Sixth- and seventh-graders go to class at Mt. Juliet Middle School and eighth-graders at Mt. Juliet High School. District officials hope a new building will be ready to open during the upcoming spring semester.

Johnston vowed "a reset" on student discipline matters that will involve follow-up, investigation and adherence to the district's code of conduct.

"Perception is reality," Johnston said about teacher concerns about discipline.

Education Week reported that 70% of 1,058 teachers, principals and district leaders who participated in an EdWeek Research Center survey believe students were misbehaving more now than in the fall of 2019.

A key finding from the Tennessee Department of Education’s 2023 Teacher Retention Listening Tour concerned how school leadership sets the tone and morale for the overall environment. Teachers also said leaders should spend time in the classroom to “understand and learn about the needs of a classroom.”

How Johnston got here

Johnston replaces Deante Alexander who took the executive principal’s position at Cane Ridge High School in Metro Nashville. Alexander, who said his decision to leave was based on an upward career move, had been principal since March 2022.

On the move: West Wilson Middle's Deante Alexander to be Cane Ridge High principal. Here's why

Johnston was most recently the supervisor of secondary education for two years. Prior to that he was an assistant principal at Mt. Juliet High School for five years. Johnston "wanted to be back in a building," and says he is in for the "long haul" at West Wilson.

Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said Johnston is “very thorough on his ideas and plans."

Josh Johnson, West Wilson Middle School's new principal, was most recently the supervisor of secondary education for two years.

Johnston in his own words

What can students, families and faculty expect from you as principal of West Wilson Middle?

“It is my intention to bring consistency, structure, and a growth mindset to all of the people that have a vested interest in West Wilson Middle School. I have served this community and Wilson County Schools for 16 years so I know the amazing things our students, faculty and community are capable of.”

What would you say to teachers who may consider working at West Wilson Middle?

“Our best days are ahead of us — 2020 took a toll on this school in more ways than just COVID — a tornado right before the pandemic left West Wilson Middle housed between two of our sister schools. … That being said, we are looking forward to moving to a beautiful new building on focusing on the growth and development of a student body that has as much potential as any I’ve ever seen. My focus will not only be to grow and have our students flourish, but to also help our staff grow and develop professionally.”

How do you respond to the criticism about student behavior?

“We will do better and it will be a new beginning at WWMS. I believe my experiences at Mt. Juliet High School as a teacher, coach, and administrator — as well as my experience as the secondary supervisor of Wilson County Schools — have given me multiple perspectives on how to establish a structured environment, which I believe is a critical aspect of having a successful school.”

What will the new building mean to students, families and teachers?

“I was in the gymnasium in 2020 at Mt. Juliet High School right after the tornado and I saw the looks on the staff’s faces as they came in. ... I had a daughter attending WWMS at the time so I know it has taken a toll on the students and parents as well. I think there will likely be a few tears of joy shed on the day they get to move back home and I probably will be right there with them because I know how much it means to this community.”

Family: “My wife, Kelly, and I have been blessed to have two amazing daughters. Evie will be attending Cumberland University in the fall and Chloe will be a sophomore at Mt. Juliet High School.”

Other interests: “My family and I are foodies and we love to hit all the great places the Middle Tennessee area has. I love to wind down by working in our yard and have been known to be pretty good in Madden on PS5.”

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: New Wilson County principal faces complaints about student behavior