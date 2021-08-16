Betterware de Mexico. de (NASDAQ:BWMX) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.42

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.42 per share on the 19th of August. This makes the dividend yield 4.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Betterware de Mexico. de's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Betterware de Mexico. de was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 97% of cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 133.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 2.5%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Betterware de Mexico. de Is Still Building Its Track Record

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Betterware de Mexico. de has been growing its earnings per share at 33% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 5 warning signs for Betterware de Mexico. de that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

