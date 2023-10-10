Betteshanger: Plans resubmitted for surf lagoon and hotel

A developer has resubmitted plans for a hotel, spa and surfing lagoon to be built in a Kent country park.

In July, Quinn Estates was denied planning permission to build a complex in Betteshanger Country Park, but it has since adjusted its proposals.

Head of planning Ben Gearing said they wanted to make the park "economically sustainable" but also "environmentally respectable".

Campaigners claim the site, near Deal, is a valuable open space for wildlife.

Protected species including turtle doves, water voles and lizard orchids have all been spotted in the area.

Betteshanger used to be part of East Kent's coal mining operation

Sue Sullivan from Friends of Betteshanger said visitor numbers would be expected to rise to about 700,000.

"What do 700,000 people do to a site like Bettesinger? What happens to the habitats and wildlife?" she said.

"We are determined to carry on standing up for wildlife", Ms Sullivan said.

She said the park should be designated as a local nature reserve.

Mr Gearing said the new plans allowed more space for nature in Betteshanger - a former slag heap - with about 20% designated for rewilding.

The surfing lagoon will take up 9% of the park in total, said Ben Gearing

Quinn Estates said it was currently losing more than £1,000 a day and without development, the whole site, including its wildlife, would be at risk.

Jim Storey, founder of The Seahive - the name for the proposed surfing lagoon - said the vision had always been "far bigger and deeper than just building an inland wave pool".

"This has been about creating a world class wellness destination at a point in time where I fundamentally believe mental health is a national emergency," he added.

Councillors are due to discuss the proposals before the end of the year.

Vicky Ellis from the Campaign to Protect Rural England said: "The amount of protected species on that site doesn't warrant the loss that would occur if the hotel and the surfing lagoon go ahead."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.