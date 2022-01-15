Betting Against the U.K. Is a Favorite Trade in Currency Markets

William Shaw and Greg Ritchie
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

The pound’s best start to a year since 2018 is enticing the world’s biggest investors to bet against the U.K.

They see an economy hobbled by Brexit and inflation at the highest level in more than a decade as good reasons to be bleak. While the currency has thus far withstood Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s troubles, the prospect of higher taxes weighing on consumers is shoring up conviction that the pound’s current strength can’t last much longer.

“We would expect the pound to be struggling by the end of the quarter as the approaching U.K. April tax hike highlights the pressure on real incomes,” said Jane Foley, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Rabobank. “This will lead the market to rethink expectations about the amount of Bank of England rate hikes this year.”

She expects the pound to weaken to $1.33 by the end of the quarter, down from $1.37 currently. The currency has climbed about 1.3% this year, making it one of the strongest foreign-exchange performers.

James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Asset Management, started betting this month that the pound will depreciate versus the yen. Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager, is underweight sterling. Standard Bank’s Steven Barrow, whose bets returned more than 48% last year, is advising clients to short the pound against the dollar.

‘Overvalued Pound’

To Valentin Marinov, the head of G-10 currency research at Credit Agricole SA in London, the current level already reflects the Bank of England’s move to raise interest rates in December.

“We maintain a cautious outlook on the overvalued pound,” Marinov said.

Technical factors, like hedge-fund positioning, have also been responsible for the rally. Speculators sharply cut back on their bearish pound bets late last year, which helped drive the currency higher. With fewer shorts crowded in the market, there’s potentially room for them to pile back in again, Marinov said.

To be sure, other strategists like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. say the pound’s rally isn’t over yet. Options traders are also less wary. Bearishness on the pound is the lowest in almost two months, according to one-year risk reversals, a gauge of market positioning.

“U.K. labor data has been robust,” said Kamakshya Trivedi, Goldman’s co-head of global foreign exchange, rates and emerging-market strategy research in London. “There will be quite a strong sense that rates need to start moving higher given the inflation increase, and the so-far limited hit to the economy from the omicron variant.”

Yet for many, there’s still too much uncertainty. A closely-watched gauge of momentum, the 14-day relative-strength indicator, suggests the pound is overbought for the first time in 11 months.

Even bulls are circumspect. State Street Global Advisors Ltd. is long on the pound, but concedes supply-chain bottlenecks and labor shortages are major obstacles facing the economy.

“We still find it hard to be too positive on the U.K.,” said Altaf Kassam, the firm’s head of investment strategy and research for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Next Week

  • Inflation will be the focus as euro-area nations and the U.K. report CPI data. Manufacturing and services PMI prints are also due out of France, Germany, euro area and the U.K.

  • Britain will sell up to GBP2.5b of gilts, while Citigroup Inc. estimates around EU21b of bond sales from Germany, France, Finland and Spain

  • Central bank speakers include ECB’s Villeroy and Holzmann, while BOE’s Mann will speak on the economy and monetary policy

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Work From Anywhere’ Helped Twitter Boost Black, Latinx Hires

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s early shift to a “work from anywhere” model during the pandemic as well as implementation of a requirement to add more people of color to final job candidate slates helped the social media company post significant gains last year in hiring Black and Latinx employees.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Modern

  • Elon Musk’s Tunnel System Works, but the Real Test Is Still to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- The CES technology show in Las Vegas last week was an important milestone for Elon Musk’s Boring Co., which operates a network of underground tunnels to ferry passengers around the massive convention center in Tesla Inc. cars.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune Res

  • Retail sales: Consumers were ‘spooked’ by inflation, analyst says

    Wall Street Horizon VP of Research Christine Short joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss December retail sales data and the outlook for retail earnings.

  • China Home Market Slump Deepens as Prices Fall for Fourth Month

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s home prices fell for a fourth consecutive month in December, as the credit crunch in the property sector showed little sign of easing.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersNew home prices in 70

  • Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice

    Forecasts of snow and ice as far south as Georgia have put a big part of the Southeast on an emergency preparedness footing as shoppers scoured store shelves for storm supplies and crews raced to treat highways and roads as a major winter storm approached from the Midwest. In Virginia, where a blizzard left thousands of motorists trapped on clogged highways earlier this month, outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and urged people to take the approaching storm seriously. In North Carolina, some store shelves were stripped bare of essentials including bread and milk.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    A stock that plunges nearly 90% is inherently risky, but Wall Street is rapidly warming up to this small-cap company.

  • Market bubbles are bursting – here's what investors should buy and sell

    The stock market’s biggest bubbles have got closer to bursting this week as the prospect of interest rate rises casts a shadow over the most lucrative investments of the past decade.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Is the stock market open on Monday? Here are the trading hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed Monday, January 17 in observance of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., after a volatile start to the year.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The consumer healthcare market is a multi-trillion dollar industry worldwide that could double by 2028, according to Verified Market Research, which means there are opportunities to be had for patient investors. The company recently reported third-quarter 2021 results that showcased a 31% year-over-year increase in monthly active users and a 68% increase in subscription plans.

  • Energy-drink company Monster acquires Colorado's largest craft brewery

    Colorado’s largest craft brewery has been acquired by Monster Beverage Corp. (Nasdaq: MNST) in a deal that will offer Oskar Blues Brewery much deeper financial reserves but will put the Longmont business and the other breweries it owns on a previously uncharted course. The Corona, California-based energy-drink maker announced Thursday that it’s acquired CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC for $330 million in cash, pending regulatory approval. CANarchy, formed after Fireman Capital Partners of Massachusetts acquired Oskar Blues and then began adding other craft beermakers to its fold, also includes Cigar City Brewing of Florida, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery of Utah, Deep Ellum Brewing Company of Texas and Perrin Brewing Company of Michigan.

  • Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Netflix Inc has raised its monthly subscription price by $1 to $2 per month in the United States depending on the plan, the company said on Friday, to help pay for new programming to compete in the crowded streaming TV market. Prices also rose in Canada, where the standard plan climbed to C$16.49 from C$14.99. Shares of Netflix gained nearly 3% to $533.84 on Nasdaq after Reuters broke the news of the price rises.

  • 2 Pot Stocks To Flat Out Avoid in 2022

    Despite the dip last year, the marijuana industry consists of excellent growth stocks that have the potential to flourish in the coming years. The U.S. cannabis companies, in particular, saw drastic revenue growth amid the ongoing pandemic. The ramp-up of state legalization also gave a boost to marijuana sales.

  • Want To Get Richer? Invest in These 5 REITs and Wait 10 Years

    All of these real estate investment trusts have well-established track records of outperforming the market for a decade or more and look poised to continue that trend.

  • 7 financial planners explain how to invest your money during high inflation

    What are the best ways to invest when inflation is 7%?

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Has Been Dropping Sharply This Week

    Investors are no longer patient with early-growth tech companies, especially in the electric vehicle sector.

  • Andretti SPAC Raises $200 Million at IPO, Rules Out Sports Team Buy

    A special purpose acquisition company started by Michael Andretti closed on a $200 million initial public offering last evening and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange today. The blank-check, Andretti Acquisition Corp., seeks opportunities that can benefit from the iconic racing family’s brand, both inside and outside of the worldwide motor sports platform, […]

  • ‘There’s no way the stock market goes up this year — it probably goes down pretty aggressively,’ says hedge-fund honcho Kyle Bass

    Don't expect gains in 2022 if the Federal Reserve sticks to its guns on rate hikes and tightening overall financial conditions, says Kyle Bass.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains

    For investors seeking the strongest possible returns, there has always been a clear path. It involves risk, but the rewards are real. We’re talking, of course, about the outsized gains available in penny stocks, the low-priced equities that can slide under the radar. Historically, these are shares that sold for less than an old English shilling – just pennies. Later, they were defined as stocks selling for less than a one dollar per share; today, they’re the shares priced at less than $5. No mat

  • 10 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks billionaire D. E. Shaw is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of billionaire’s hedge fund and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying. David Elliot Shaw, more commonly known as D. E. Shaw, gained prominence on […]