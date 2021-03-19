Betting on China's driverless future, Toyota, Bosch, Daimler jump on board Momenta's $500M round

Rita Liao
·5 min read

Across the street from Suzhou North, a high-speed railway station in a historic city near Shanghai, a futuristic M-shaped building easily catches the eye of anyone passing by. It houses the headquarters of the five-year-old Chinese autonomous driving startup, Momenta.

Like other major Chinese cities, Suzhou, which is famous for its serene canals and classical gardens, offers subsidized offices and policy support to attract high-tech firms. It seems to have chosen well. Momenta exceeded $1 billion in valuation in two years and became one of the most-funded driving companies in China. The startup has a dazzling list of investors, from Kai-Fu Lee's Sinovation Ventures, the government of Suzhou, to Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler.

Momenta recently closed another massive round, which nears $500 million and lifts its total funding to over $700 million. The investment marks an important step towards the firm's international expansion, its chief of business development Sun Huan told TechCrunch. In a few months' time, Sun will head to Stuttgart, the German hometown of Mercedes-Benz, and open Momenta's first European office.

The new funding, a Series C round, was led by Chinese state-backed automaker SAIC Motor, Toyota and Bosch, an indication of the traditional auto monoliths' conviction to smart driving.

"The auto industry needs to develop more advantages when confronting Tesla's marketing today, so they are paying more attention to autonomous driving," Momenta's founder and CEO Cao Xudong told TechCrunch.

Financial investors leading the round were the Singaporean sovereign fund Temasek and Alibaba founder Jack Ma's Yunfeng Capital. Other participants included Mercedes-Benz AG, Xiaomi founder Lei Jun's Shunwei Capital, Tencent, Cathay Capital and a few undisclosed institutions. It's rare to see Tencent and Alibaba (or their affiliates) co-invest.

Be pragmatic

Despite the sizable financial injection, Cao said that "autonomous driving companies can no longer rely solely on fundraising to burn cash."

Mega-fundraising has become common in the capital-intensive autonomous vehicle world. Momenta's Chinese rivals Pony.ai has amassed over $1 billion within five years and four-year-old WeRide.ai has raised over $500 million. Like Momenta, the two firms have nabbed investments from big automakers. Pony.ai also counts Toyota as an investor, and WeRide is backed by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

Momenta declined to disclose its latest valuation. For reference, Pony.ai hit $5.3 billion in its November fundraising round.

TechCrunch went on a test ride with Momenta / TechCrunch

Momenta prides itself on what it calls a "two-legged" business model. Unlike some peers that concentrate resources on 'Level 4,' or real driverless passenger cars, Momenta is selling semi-automated driving software to carmakers while investing in more advanced tech that is years from mass adoption.

It also tries to cap expenses by crowdsourcing data from auto partners instead of building its own car fleets, which helps save billions of dollars, the company has reiterated. By accumulating driving data at scale, Momenta gets to finetune its algorithms through a self-correcting system. The more data it has, the better its machine becomes at driving.

"It works like a flywheel," Cao said, using a tech industry jargon first popularized by Jeff Bezos to explain Amazon's growth.

Driver's habit

During a test ride TechCrunch went on, where a safety driver was present but did not intervene, a Momenta-powered Lincoln maneuvered through a neighborhood of Suzhou dotted by jaywalkers, unleashed dogs, speeding scooters and reckless truck drivers. When the sedan slowed down at a highway entrance ramp, other cars zipped past us. It felt as if we were going too slowly, but in fact all the human-steered cars were going well above the 40km/h speed limit.

"Some drivers may want the autonomous driving car to be more aggressive, so we are also exploring a system that learns from individual style," said Jiang Yunfei, an R&D engineer at Momenta who went on the ride. "Of course, on the condition that the car is obeying traffic rules."

A tablet next to the dashboard showed what our car was capable of seeing and predicting on the road with a set of mass-produced sensors. "Prediction relies on data," noted Sun. "If we build our own car fleets, it will be very costly to keep the data-driven approach."

Momenta has joined in the ranks of companies piloting robotaxis on China's urban roads. It aims to remove some safety drivers from its robotaxis, which it jointly operates with auto partners, in 2022 and expects all of its vehicles to go driverless in 2024. By then, the company will have significantly reduced labor costs and reach a positive operating margin per vehicle.

Daimler-backed Momenta says its robotaxis will be fully driverless and profitable in 2024

Automate globally

Momenta has kept a quiet public profile since its inception and rarely talked about its customers except for its partnership with Toyota on high-definition maps, which predated the investment. What Cao could say was the company has fostered "deep collaborations" with carmakers and Tier-1 suppliers across China, Germany and Japan.

By the end of 2021, multiple customers will start mass-producing mid-to-high-end cars equipped with Momenta's software. And by 2024 or 2025, Momenta's solutions could be powering millions of vehicles, which should provide a steady stream of driving data to the startup.

"Electrification is no longer enough to differentiate one high-end car brand from another because the motors and batteries they used are quite similar. The key differentiator now is intelligence," said the founder.

When asked whether Momenta worries about challenges faced by Chinese firms amid geopolitical tensions and continuing U.S.-China technological decoupling, Jijay Shen, who recently joined Momenta as vice president of sales and marketing, said such situations are "uncontrollable" and "regulatory compliance" is the priority for entering any new market.

"The human race was able to achieve significant technological progress in the last ten years exactly because tech companies from different countries are building on top of each other," said Shen, who spent over a decade at Huawei and was formerly CEO of the telecoms giant's Ireland business.

"But because of geopolitical factors, many markets will begin to consider self-subsistence in the short term... I can't conclude what is better, but I think the whole ecosystem and supply chain need to think what's better -- self-subsistence or interdependence."

How China’s first autonomous driving unicorn Momenta hunts for data

Recommended Stories

  • World going through unprecedented chip shortage, China trade body says

    The world is going through an unprecedented chip shortage, Zhou Zixue, a senior official with the China Semiconductor Industry Association, said on Wednesday, after semiconductor sales grew 18% last year. "If you are an experienced player, you will remember that in 1999 there was a similar crisis in this industry, but it was way smaller," Zhou, chairman of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), said in remarks at SEMICON China. China is the world's largest buyer of semiconductors, but domestic production is marginal.

  • Google To Invest $7B In US Office, Data Center Expansion

    Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) Google is planning to invest $7 billion in United States real estate this year, with $1 billion for the company’s home state of California. What To Know: CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement in a posting on the company’s blog and framed the financing of new offices and data centers as a strategy within the nation’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Coming together in person to collaborate and build community is core to Google’s culture, and it will be an important part of our future,” he wrote, adding that the new allocation of funds for real estate will “create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the U.S. this year.” Where It’s Happening: California will receive the lion’s share of the new endeavor’s funds, with Pichai promising investments in Google’s offices across the state. The company is budgeting $250 million for an investment fund to develop affordable housing initiatives in the Bay Area, with Pichai forecasting the creation of 24,000 housing units by 2029. Google will grow its office presence in Atlanta, the Boston suburb of Cambridge, Chicago, New York, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., with Pichai noting these urban expansions “will help bring more jobs and investment to diverse communities as part of our previously announced racial equity commitments.” Data center expansions are scheduled for data center expansions in Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Pichai also highlighted the company’s plans to open an operations center in Southaven, Mississippi, a new office in Houston and an office building in Reston, Virginia. The new real estate expansion will continue efforts that began earlier this year with the opening of the Google’s first Minnesota office in Rochester and a new data center in Midlothian, Texas. “Not only will these investments enable us to create new opportunities in the places where we operate, they’ll also make it possible to provide products and services that help boost economic recovery,” Pichai said. Construction is underway at Google’s Bay View campus in Mountain View, California. Image provided by Google; photograph by C. McAnneny of Heatherwick Studio) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTwitter Sues To Halt Texas AG's Probe Of Trump Ban© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Crypto.com Inks Global Partnership With Visa: What's Next?

    Crypto.com, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange platform, has announced a global partnership with Visa Inc (NYSE: V) that includes principal membership in Visa's Australian network and a planned roll out for fiat lending with crypto collateral via the Crypto.com Visa Card. What Happened: The Crypto.com Visa Card was launched in Singapore in November 2018 and is now available in the U.S. and Canada, as well as across Europe and the Asia-Pacific countries. Card users can convert cryptocurrency into one of six fiat currencies — U.S. dollar, Canadian dollar, British pound, euro, Hong Kong dollar and Singapore dollar — and use the card in credit or debit transactions, including ATM withdrawals. Crytpo.com noted its new Visa principal membership will enable the direct-issuance of its Visa card in Australia. The company is also planning to expand the card's availability into other markets where it currently does not have service. What Else Happened: Furthermore, Crypto.com has debuted "Spending Power," which will allow cardholders to access funds in their Crypto.com crypto wallet as collateral for a loan and instantly spend fiat anywhere Visa is accepted. And later this month, Crypto.com will begin issuing virtual cards in Europe to allow users to start spending without have a physical card for their transactions. "Signing the global partnership with Visa and becoming a principal member with the world's leader in digital payments affirms our commitment to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency," said Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com. "I'm also excited to deepen our relationship with our customers via direct-issuance of cards around the world and roll-out Spending Power, allowing them to access the value of their crypto today." "Digital currencies have the potential to extend the value of digital payments to a greater number of people and places, and we're eager to work with companies bringing this vision to life," added Cuy Sheffield, head of Crypto at Visa. "Through our partnership with Crypto.com, one of the largest Visa card programs connected to a crypto exchange available today, we are making it quicker and easier for people to spend digital currency worldwide." (Photo courtesy Crypto.com) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSurvey: 42% Of Americans Think YouTube Shorts Will Be Threat To TikTok And Instagram ReelsTeen Vogue Drops New Editor As Advertisers Halt Campaigns Over Her Racist Tweets© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Test firing of NASA moon rocket sets stage for maiden flight

    A successful test will clear the way for the rocket's maiden flight in NASA's Artemis moon program.

  • Analysis: China's small tech firms step out of the shadows as giants reel from regulatory crackdown

    China's smaller technology companies and investors are eager to seize the day as a sweeping crackdown by anti-monopoly regulators on the country's internet giants creates a wealth of new opportunities. Nasdaq-listed microlender 360 DigiTech Inc is one such firm, having seen an increase in new business and a run-up in its share price after the introduction of new rules designed to rein in fintech giant Ant Group and other large rivals. "Since December, we've seen clients whose credit lines have been reduced or restricted by lending giants transfer to our services," 360 DigiTech Chief Financial Officer Alex Xu told Reuters.

  • China 'deeply concerned' about anti-Asian violence in US

    China called on the U.S. to take measures to stem violence against people of Asian heritage after eight people were killed at Atlanta-area massage parlors. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Thursday that violence against Asians in the U.S. was “outrageous and distressing,” leaving China “deeply concerned.” American authorities should “take practical measures to resolve issues of racism and racial discrimination at home, and earnestly safeguard and protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the United States,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.

  • China’s Tuya Is Poised to Raise $915 Million in U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuya Inc., a Chinese software company backed by New Enterprise Associates and Tencent Holdings Ltd., raised $915 million in a U.S. initial public offering priced above its marketed range.The company priced its sale of 43.59 million American depositary shares at $21 each, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. Tuya had marketed the shares at $17 to $20 each.At $915 million, the listing ranks as the second-biggest U.S. IPO this year by a Chinese company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, after RLX Technology Inc. raised $1.6 billion in January.The shares, representing one Class A common share, would give the company a market value of $11.8 billion based on the outstanding stock listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.The company’s cloud computing platform is used by businesses to deploy, connect and manage large numbers and different types of smart devices, according to its filings. Tuya said it plans to use the IPO proceeds for research and development, investment in tech and infrastructure and other general corporate purposes.Tuya had a net loss of $67 million on revenue of $180 million in 2020.The offering was led by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and China International Capital Corp. The shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TUYA.(Updates with details from term sheet from first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pinduoduo Founder Colin Huang Steps Down From Company

    Pinduoduo said its founder and chairman stepped down to pursue personal interests in life sciences. The company also overtook Alibaba to become China’s largest e-commerce company by annual active buyers.

  • Uighur exiles urge Blinken to demand China close Xinjiang camps

    The largest group representing exiled ethnic Uighurs has written to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to demand that Beijing close its internment camps in the Xinjiang region in talks on Thursday. Activists and U.N. experts say that more than 1 million Muslim Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims are being held against their will in harsh camps in the remote western region. China rejects U.S. charges that it has committed genocide against ethnic and religious minorities, and says the camps provide vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism.

  • How China Has Crushed Hong Kong’s Democracy

    On March 11, an annual confab of functionaries rubber-stamped a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plan to gut most of what is left of Hong Kong’s democratic processes. At the “Two Sessions” meeting, or Lianghui, over 5,000 members of the CCP elite — members of both the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Conference — adopted the “Decision on the Improvement of the Electoral System of the HKSAR” by a vote of 2895–0, with one abstention. Party officials hailed the emergence of “a new democratic system with Hong Kong characteristics,” a facile denial of Hong Kong’s proud tradition of limited but vivid democracy. Indeed, what is coming is an electoral system in Hong Kong with Chinese Communist Party characteristics. The changes approved at the “Two Sessions” will restructure Hong Kong’s Electoral Affairs Commission (EAC) in ways that will strengthen the CCP’s control over electoral processes. In addition to electing the chief executive, the EAC will now elect a larger proportion of the Legislative Council members and participate directly in the nomination of all candidates to the body. The most potent change is to introduce a pro-Beijing litmus test for candidates: Henceforth, their “patriotism” will now need to be established. Lo Kin-hei, chair of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party, called this “the biggest regression of the system since the handover.” Xi Jinping’s motives behind the idea of “patriots ruling Hong Kong” are obvious. He and other CCP leaders believe that Hong Kong authorities have been overly tolerant of the democratic opposition for the past 20 years, giving Hong Kongers the impression they could arm-wrestle with the central government, which they imagine would not dare to turn the tables on them because of the interests of the so-called foreign powers in Hong Kong. The central government had been trying to make Hong Kong a positive example of “one country, two systems” to appeal to Taiwan. But while the model found no acceptance in Taiwan, Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen used it to make waves in Hong Kong itself. Since Taiwan has made it clear that peaceful reunification is not possible, the role of Hong Kong as a model has become meaningless, and the Chinese central government has begun to gradually clean up the problems left behind by policy blunders when reformulating a new program for Taiwan. With a new American administration showing little inclination to soften the stiffer stance toward China established by President Trump, the relationship between China and the United States has deteriorated to the worst level since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. So patience has lost its rationale. Given this, it’s not surprising that the U.S. has condemned the CPP’s changes to Hong Kong’s internal governance. But other Western governments have joined the U.S. in its condemnations. U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken tweeted that the changes “run counter to PRC international commitments,” and that “we stand with allies and partners speaking out for the rights and freedoms of the people in Hong Kong.” In a review of political conditions in Hong Kong, the European Union described an ”alarming political deterioration” and a “severe erosion of autonomy, democracy, and fundamental freedoms,” promising undisclosed “further steps” in response. The Group of Seven (G7) nations expressed “grave concerns” about the plan, predicting boldly that it would “stifle political pluralism.” A statement from the foreign secretary’s office said that the United Kingdom would now consider China to be in a state of ongoing non-compliance with the Sino-British Joint Declaration that was supposed to guarantee Hong’s Kong’s autonomy and rule of law until 2047. “China must act in accordance with its legal obligations and respect fundamental rights and freedoms in Hong Kong,” U.K. foreign secretary Dominic Raab said. But Beijing simply shrugged off this command, saying that Hong Kong’s electoral system was China’s internal affair. To the extent that the CCP addresses critics of its changes to Hong Kong’s governance, it does so in a manner consistent with its preference for defensive victim-narratives, claiming that these changes were forced upon the regime by external and internal threats. At the meeting of the National People’s Congress, Wang Chen, vice president of the body, explained that since the “anti-extradition legislation movement” in Hong Kong in 2019, anti-China forces and local radical separatist forces have openly advocated for “Hong Kong independence” and other anti-CCP ideas using election platforms, at both the Legislative Council and District Councils levels. Wang warned that democrats sought (gasp!) to take control of the Legislative Council through elections and to seize the right to govern Hong Kong. He claimed that “foreign forces” had openly interfered in Hong Kong affairs through consular offices, nongovernmental organizations, and other channels, and that the U.S. had even imposed brutal “sanctions” on Chinese officials, blatantly supporting and providing protection for “anti-China forces” in Hong Kong. In further delegitimizing democratic political actors and casting them as threats, the amendments suggest that additional mass arrests of pro-democracy and independence activists who are supposedly “anti-China and anti-Hong Kong” are coming. After the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law last July, there was debate among CCP elites over whether Beijing would immediately settle scores with the Hong Kong democratic opposition or deploy a tactical delay. Some believed that, in view of the potentially strong backlash against the law and widespread opposition from Western countries, Beijing should assess the law’s effectiveness over a period of time before deciding on the next step to take, as long as the opposition in Hong Kong did not cause trouble and boycott the Hong Kong government and the central government. These relative moderates thought the majority of opposition figures should be spared, except for a handful of black hands and ringleaders as a warning to others. But others believed that the “anti-extradition legislation” protests in Hong Kong had shocked Beijing too much, and since Xi Jinping had already introduced the national-security law against Hong Kong, he should liquidate democracy activists one by one. Now it is clear that Xi Jinping chose the second option. Soon after the promulgation of the National Security Law, Beijing launched a strike-hard “counter-offensive” against the democratic opposition in Hong Kong. Those who were active in the protests were invariably sought by the Hong Kong government (unless they had fled to Taiwan or the West). On the eve of the Two Sessions, Hong Kong courts have brought charges and arraigned 47 people in what Beijing has dubbed the “anti-China-and-ruin–Hong Kong 47 people China’s rebellion” case, the largest trial in the eight months since the implementation of the National Security Law. After enacting that law, Xi’s next move toward finally checkmating democracy in Hong Kong was revamping Hong Kong’s electoral mechanism. State-oriented Chinese scholars have publicly claimed that executive power will be firmly in the hands of “patriots,” effectively excluding “anti-China” forces from entering the governance structure. Space for “street politics — demonstrating and campaigning” to enter the political stage will be limited or even eliminated. Xi’s step-by-step approach to the subjugation of Hong Kong suggests that efforts to further cleanse the so-called Hong Kong independence factor and impose “patriotic” cadres in the education, media, and local community sectors will be next. His final step will be to require this newly “patriotic” Hong Kong government to build — that is, buy — political support by reducing wealth disparities and engineering employment and housing opportunities for the younger generation. Beijing is unlikely to publicly announce the abolition of the hollowed-out “one country, two systems” model, and it will even keep it after the 50-year transition period expires. However, the implementation of the National Security Law in Hong Kong and the electoral-system revamp have rendered it a nullity. Economic integration with the mainland and the full political implementation of “patriots ruling Hong Kong” means there is no difference between Hong Kong and its counterparts in Shenzhen or Shanghai. Beijing does not care whether Hong Kong is a special trade zone or not. Immune to verbal assaults from the West, the CCP is confident of its power to deal with foreign capitalists and influence policy-makers in the West. Its leaders think they have done it successfully in the three decades following the 1989 Tiananmen incident, not only getting out of an unprecedented political crisis, domestically and internationally, but also emerging as a global economic leader. It is unclear how international capital will react to Beijing’s Hong Kong economic policy, and how capital will influence the West’s Hong Kong politics. What is clear is that the central government will never stop until the British and American legacy in Hong Kong is eradicated. The grim situation poses an unprecedented challenge to the democratic movement in Hong Kong as well as to those members of the international community who believe that all people deserve political freedom. Jianli Yang is the founder and president of Citizen Power Initiatives for China. Aaron Rhodes is the human-rights editor of Dissident magazine and the president of the Forum for Religious Freedom Europe.

  • Toyota Aygo X Prologue concept shows there's still hope for city cars

    City cars are dropping like flies on the European market. Toyota remains committed to the segment, and it unveiled a concept named Aygo X Prologue to demonstrate how it plans to reinvent its smallest hatchback for the 2020s. The name immediately announces that the futuristic-looking concept penned by the firm's French design studio previews the third-generation Aygo.

  • China's banking regulator admonishes Xiaomi-backed online bank XW Bank for charging 30 per cent service fee on consumer loans

    China's banking regulator has issued an admonishment against an internet-only lender backed by Xiaomi for violating the country's lending rules, as it intensifies its scrutiny of the financial businesses by technology platforms. The verbal reprimand followed complaints by borrowers against the lender, which have increased significantly since the end of 2019, the regulator said. The regulator did not levy any fines or punishments on the bank, but stressed that all banks and insurers should examine their own operations, particularly where it concerned cooperating with third-party platforms. Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. China has recently escalated a campaign to curb the influence of the nation's largest home-grown technology champions after the top leadership pledged to expand oversight of financial technology, stamp out monopolies, and prevent the unregulated expansion of capital. After the financial regulator foiled Ant Group's US$35 billion initial public offering, the antitrust and banking regulators issued a litany of rules to ring-fence fintech businesses to curtail any potential risk to the country's financial stability. Source: China Banking Regulatory Commission, banks' websites, SCMP research SCMP alt=Source: China Banking Regulatory Commission, banks' websites, SCMP research SCMP> Until recently, fintech companies had been given room to roam, enabling lenders in China's so-called shadow banking system to grow into some of the world's most valuable companies. These "big tech" firms, including the likes of JD Digits, Lufax, Ant Group, have become the top brass of China's nonbank lenders attracting big cheques from international investors. Ant is an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, which owns South China Morning Post. SCMP Graphics alt=SCMP Graphics> XW Bank, which means the "new internet" bank, was one of several online lenders approved in recent years to spearhead China's experimentation with fintech. Along with Ant's MYbank and Tencent Holdings' Webank, XW Bank operates without any bricks-and-mortar branches, just like the eight virtual banking licenses issued in Hong Kong. XW Bank's largest single shareholder is New Hope Group, a Sichuan-based producer of animal feed meal, with a 30 per cent stake. Xiaomi, which makes smartphones and a range of household electronic gadgets, owns 29.5 per cent via a unit. The bank had 44 trillion yuan (US$6.8 trillion) of assets by the end of 2019, according to its annual report. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • The world's richest countries are hoarding vaccines. This is morally indefensible

    Why does South Africa pay twice as much for vaccines as European countries? Why has Africa - home to 1.3bn people – been allocated just 300m doses? A medical worker receives a dose of coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Khartoum, Sudan, earlier this month. Photograph: Ebrahim Hamid/AFP/Getty Images Last year, European and North American countries managed to ignore warnings of a highly contagious pandemic – dragging their feet in setting protocols in place, delaying mandatory mask-wearing, and giving mostly miserly handouts to the millions struggling to survive in lockdown. Though the virus originated in China, not the west, western countries imagined that the virus would not touch them in quite the same way: Europe and the US entertained the fantasy that they alone were the captains of a more sophisticated political and bureaucratic system that could not only withstand a global pandemic but also remain largely immune to its threats. This year, these same countries have managed to outdo themselves by vacating their role on the international stage – hoarding vaccines and practicing only the most expedient, shallow pretenses of vaccine diplomacy. The wealthiest western nations have wiped their hands clean of any responsibility to slow a pandemic they helped magnify and spread. Rich countries with 14% of the world’s population have secured 53% of the best vaccines. Almost all of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will go to rich countries. The Moderna vaccine will go to rich countries exclusively; it is not even being offered to the poor. In fact, nine out of 10 people in poor countries may never be vaccinated at all. Washington is sitting on vaccines, making sure no one gets any while the US needs them. The European Union has exported 34m doses to, of all places, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong – countries that have no problem sourcing or paying for vaccines. In fact, the EU sent about 9m doses to the UK, a country which, no longer in the EU, also has what amounts in practice to an export ban of its own, official denials notwithstanding. It’s unlikely that Moderna’s chief executives feel badly about the unvaccinated poor. The company forecasts sales of over $18bn for 2021, pushing Moderna into profit for the first time since its founding 11 years ago. Pfizer hasn’t done too badly either; they’re expecting a cool $15bn in sales. The wealthiest western nations have wiped their hands of any responsibility to slow a pandemic they helped spread South Africa, Africa’s worst-hit country, is buying Oxford’s AstraZeneca vaccine at nearly two and a half times the per-unit price of European countries. AstraZeneca’s French division told the press in November 2020 that it was capping the price per dose at €2.50, but somehow European countries are buying doses below the cap and African countries far above it. Canada has bought more doses per head than anyone else – enough doses to vaccinate every single Canadian five times over. But the entire continent of Africa – home to 1.3 billion people – has been allocated a total of 300m doses. As of the last week of January, in all of sub-Saharan Africa, only 25 vaccines had been administered. Twenty-five. The director general of the World Health Organization warned that the world was on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure”. But the west has passed the brink a long time ago. Israel, administering over 150,000 doses of vaccine a day in the dawn of the new year, leading the world in vaccine rollout, is pointedly, purposefully, not vaccinating the Palestinian people it occupies. When asked about it, the Israeli health minister sniffed that Israel had no legal obligation to vaccinate Palestinians. What then were the obligations of the Palestinians, he asked, to look after dolphins in the Mediterranean? It is a statement too stupid – too cruel – to answer. Yes, you have an obligation to the people you occupy; yes, you have an obligation to “the sea”. Israel wants to gift its surplus supply of Moderna vaccines to countries that moved their embassies to Jerusalem (or have promised to), such as Hungary, the Czech Republic and Honduras. A virus, for some, is manna. Let the Palestinians die. While western countries were barging ahead, stockpiling vaccine doses for themselves, China and Russia were practicing vaccine diplomacy. China offered free doses of their vaccines to 13 countries; between the two of them, China and Russia have supplied more than 800m doses to 41 countries. No one imagines they do this out of charity, but it’s a clear, resounding sign of the changing world order. Eight hundred million to the EU’s paltry 34m. The US and UK have given nothing at all. This petty vaccine nationalism is irreparably damaging the west, betraying their claims to magnanimity, inclusive global leadership and concern for global health. Covid-19 vaccines arrive at Harare international airport in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is one of a dozen African countries to receive donated vaccines from China. Photograph: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images Covid-19 has brought us new models: Vietnam, New Zealand, Iceland, Rwanda – smaller countries, striving countries, poorer countries. Those countries protected their populations, they set protocols in motion, they saved lives. Until July 2020, according to the New York Times, Vietnam, a nation of 97 million people, was the largest country in the world to have not confirmed a single fatality from the coronavirus. By November 2020, it had registered just over 1,000 cases. On the other hand, a year into the pandemic, half a million Americans have died from Covid-19, more Americans than died in combat in the first and second world wars and the Vietnam war combined. Yet, even as its country suffered and struggled, the mighty power still found time to bomb Syria. Joe Biden doesn’t herald a new start in American politics; he is a continuation of destructive, reckless American power. Trump, Biden and Obama are all guardians of a power that has no funds for healthcare, no cash for stimulus checks, but is rich in bombs and weaponry, flush with money for war. One-third of US military personnel have refused to take the Covid vaccine, hesitant and suspicious. It is a special irony that the very organisation that had no doubts about invented weapons of mass destruction is grappling with skepticism about a vaccine. The same organisation that didn’t evince any trepidation over the specialised brutalities of Abu Ghraib and Guantánamo is now paralysed by the ethical quandaries of the anti-vaxxer movement. The soldiers of the largest, most sophisticated military in the world choose not to do anything at all while hundreds of millions of people in the non-western world don’t have the luxury to question a potentially lifesaving vaccine – it’s not even being offered to them. It was the hyper-capitalists who spread the plague, got rich off the vaccine, and now will heal comfortably, first in the queue for the best vaccines that they don’t even want. The poor who struggled to eat and survive, lockdown after lockdown, will wait in line and die. Covid-19 will destroy many things, but hopefully too the broken scaffolding of our moral imagination. Fatima Bhutto is a Pakistani author of fiction and nonfiction. Her novel The Runaways was published last year by Verso Books This article was amended on 17 March 2021 to add qualification to mention of a UK vaccines export ban.

  • 2021 Genesis GV80 earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

    The 2021 Genesis GV80 just earned a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Ever since Tiger Woods crashed a GV80, the new Genesis crossover has been in the safety spotlight. There are still no safety ratings from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, but it now has the highest stamp of approval from the IIHS.

  • LIVE, USMNT v Costa Rica! How to watch, schedule for Olympic qualifying

    The USMNT have submitted their final roster for Olympic qualifying, and it is absolutely stacked with young U.S. talent.

  • Super Clean Fox Body To Be Auctioned By Vicari

    Coming out of the Malaise era that created the Mustang II, Ford wanted to turn its attention to something other than engine performance and emissions.

  • WHO expert: Virus study to have unanimity despite pressure

    The head of a World Health Organization team working with Chinese colleagues to finish a long-awaited report into the origins of the coronavirus acknowledged its authors could face “pressures” but insisted the final product will have a unanimous green light from all of the team's science-minded members. Peter Ben Embarek, an expert on food safety and diseases that jump from animals to humans, said in interviews on Wednesday and Thursday that the team hopes the report -- now totaling some 280 pages and complete with graphs, dates and annexes -- will be ready for release next week. The report is a first-phase study that is expected to be followed by a more in-depth look as part of guidelines set by Chinese officials and the WHO team.

  • The highest link to recovery is ‘the mid-cap space’: Advisor

    Michael Tiedemann, CEO and Founding Partner of Tiedemann Advisors, joins Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Kristin Myers to discuss the markets reaction to the Fed, the dip in tech stocks, and outlook on recovery.

  • Facing 'crisis of century', EU threatens ban on COVID vaccine exports to UK

    The European Union threatened on Wednesday to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens facing a third wave of the pandemic that would jeopardise plans to restart travel this summer. With the number of COVID-related deaths in the EU topping 550,000 and less than a 10th of the bloc's population inoculated, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the epidemiological situation was worsening. "We see the crest of a third wave forming in member states, and we know that we need to accelerate the vaccination rates."

  • Apple's 'I Am a Mac' Guy Now Wants You To Buy A PC Instead

    Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is borrowing a few leaves out of Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) advertising playbook in a recent spate of advertisements aimed at the iPhone maker. What Happened: The silicon giant has roped in Justin Long of the “I’m a Mac and I’m a PC” era fame to take a few digs at the Tim Cook-led company. The advertisements, first noticed on the Verge, are filmed in a format reminiscent of the 2000s era commercials produced by Apple to take potshots at personal computers, which predominantly run Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows operating systems. In one of the advertisements, Long, who introduces himself as “Hello I’m a ....Justin” goes after Apple for the lack of variety in terms of looks. In yet another ad, he points out the lack of multiple monitor support on M1 Mac computers. The former Apple mascot does not spare Macs in other advertisements either. In one commercial, he showcases the lack of touchscreens on Macs and the fact that in order to gain capability similar to a PC, a customer would have to purchase a laptop, a tablet, a keyboard case, a stylus, and even a dongle. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock Apple is in for further pain as a Long featuring ad claims “no one really games on a Mac.” Why It Matters: Apple highlighted its new M1 chip at its “One More Thing” event in November where it announced a shift away from using chips made by Intel. Notably, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant had brought back the actor John Hodgman to reenact the role of Long’s counterpart, — the PC Guy — in the 2006-era commercials at the event. Intel’s new CEO Pat Gelsinger said ahead of taking the helm that the company will “deliver better products to the PC ecosystem than any possible thing that a lifestyle company in Cupertino [makes],” the Verge reported separately. Jim Cramer said in January that a change of leadership at Intel presents an opportunity to buy shares of rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD). “I’d much rather buy the stock of a company that’s beating Intel to a pulp,” said Cramer about AMD’s current dominance. Price Action: Intel shares closed nearly 1.5% higher at $65.78 on Wednesday and gained 0.32% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Apple shares closed 0.65% lower at $124.76 and gained 0.15% in the after-hours trading. Read Next: Apple Discontinues The iMac Pro For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk-Backed Facebook Rival — Signal — Becomes Inaccessible In ChinaApple Discontinues The Original HomePod Speaker© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.