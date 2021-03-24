Betting sites offer software blocks for compulsive gamblers

A betting board lists the odds on college basketball games in the sports betting facility at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on March 8, 2019, the last year the March Madness tournament was held. The American Gaming Association predicts 47 million people will bet on this year's tournament, about the same as two years ago. But 8% fewer plan to fill out brackets pools because many offices remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WAYNE PARRY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Some sports betting companies are offering tools that allow compulsive gamblers to block themselves from most online sites.

Unibet last week announced it was making software from U.K.-based Gamban available to customers in the U.S. The tools allow customers to in effect ban themselves from gambling sites across multiple devices.

On Wednesday, FanDuel did so, as well. The software blocks thousands of licensed and unlicensed gambling sites and is constantly updated to add new ones as they appear.

“Educating customers about the importance of gambling responsibly and within limits is a business imperative and ethically the right thing to do,” said Carolyn Renzin, chief risk and compliance officer with FanDuel Group. “Offering Gamban’s software to those customers signaling they need help adds another layer of protection for our customers, our program, and to the industry.”

“This is a massive moment for the industry and one we’ve been pushing to achieve since the launch of Gamban,” added Jack Symons, Gamban's co-founder. “As the largest real-money gaming provider in the United States, FanDuel Group is making a statement of intent and throwing down the gauntlet to operators across the industry to offer self-exclusion support for their vulnerable customers.”

Most licensed sports betting and online casino companies already offer ways for compulsive gamblers to either pause or halt their behavior, including “cool-down” periods in which customers can have their accounts suspended for a length of time.

And states including New Jersey offer state-administered self-exclusion lists where gamblers can prohibit themselves from gambling for differing periods, or permanently. While they are on the list, casinos and sports books cannot accept bets from them or send them marketing materials enticing them to gamble.

Unibet’s parent company, Kindred Group said last week that its provision of blocking software to its customers is "an important step for the industry.”

Keith Whyte, executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling, praised the companies' moves.

“We strongly support the ability of gamblers to self-exclude through both the operator and on their own personal devices,” he said. "Self-exclusion is one part of what should be a comprehensive network of problem gambling prevention, education, treatment, enforcement, research and recovery services in every state.”

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Recommended Stories

  • Oh, So Now Meghan McCain Is Sorry For Defending Trump’s Anti-Asian Racism

    After being called out by John Oliver on national television, The View‘s Meghan McCain decided it was the perfect and most sincere time to own up to her defense of racist, anti-Asian rhetoric by defending former president Donald Trump. On Monday — just days after a gunman killed eight people, including six Asian women, in Atlanta — The View co-host apologized for standing behind Trump’s racist comments, such as using “China virus” to describe COVID-19. “Meghan condemns the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian American community,” a spokesperson for McCain told Entertainment Weekly in a statement. “There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and she apologizes for any past comments that aided that agenda.” McCain tweeted a similar statement. I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community. There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda.— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 22, 2021 But this apology came after comedian John Oliver opened Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight by spotlighting the significance of the shooting in the context of anti-Asian racism throughout U.S. history. During the segment, Oliver showed a clip from a March 2020 episode of The View where McCain says she doesn’t have a problem with then-President Trump using slurs to describe COVID-19. “I think if the left wants to focus on PC-labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump reelected,” McCain says in the video. “I don’t have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It’s a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan. I don’t have a problem with it, and I think China, had they acted right away, and we had more access to information, maybe it wouldn’t have gotten to the place that it is.” No wonder McCain’s retweeting of a post labeled #StopAsianHate rang hollow and performative to so many people. How, exactly, can Meghan McCain want to stop violence against Asian people while also supporting rhetoric from Trump that has helped enable this violence? While it’s great to see McCain denounce the former president after he has been voted out of office, ignited a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and perpetuated anti-Asian racism leading up to a mass shooting, she should not expect to be easily forgiven. And her apology should have come before she was called out on late-night TV, not after. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Okay, Meghan McCain. Okay.Meghan McCain Says She Needs The VaccineMeghan McCain Suddenly Supports Paid Family Leave

  • After their first try failed, here’s the new SC state flag design senators agreed on

    Past proposed South Carolina state flag designs have been disastrous and widely ridiculed. But state lawmakers think they may have finally decided on a design that all will like.

  • MPs call for more sanctions as report reveals China's 'cultural erasure' in Tibet

    British MPs are urging the UK to sanction additional Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in both Xinjiang and Tibet, after a new report has claimed a coercive labour program is erasing Tibetan culture and identity. A cross-party group of 15 MPs is calling on the UK to sanction Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party secretary of Xinjiang who previously served in the same capacity in Tibet. The group includes Tim Loughton, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet; former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith; and Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat Spokesman for Foreign Affairs. The MPs have written a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, claiming Mr Chen oversaw “the implementation of a heavy-handed repression and surveillance of Tibetan religious and cultural life." A similar programme was later expanded under Mr Chen’s leadership in Xinjiang. His successor in Tibet, Wu Yingjie, “accelerated” a programme of “coercive assimilation” and “is responsible for an intensified crackdown on Tibetan religion,” and should also be sanctioned, according to the letter. Implementing sanctions on both would “send a clear message that the abuses taking place in both the Tibetan and Uyghur regions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the MPs added. The letter cited a new report by the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, a group of organisations focused on Tibet, that described China’s policies in Tibet as a “cradle to grave” system. That system is “imposed from an early age with Tibetan toddlers increasingly being subjected to ideological education in hundreds of new and expanded kindergartens” across the region. It also detailed coercive labour transfer schemes that have affected at least 2.8 million Tibetans over the last five years, according to China’s official statistics. The report claims that Tibetan monks and nuns in ‘re-education’ facilities faced torture, sexual abuse and imprisonment, and that religious practitioners were forced to denounce Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and memorise propaganda, all of which served to increase Chinese government control and erase Tibetan culture and identity. On Monday, the UK along with the US, Canada and the EU announced sanctions against Chinese officials believed responsible for human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. Beijing responded immediately with its own sanctions against the EU targeting individuals and entities. China has rejected allegations of human rights violations, with government officials and state media saying that Xinjiang residents were happy and the region’s economy had improved, due to government policies. “Governments around the world should implement targeted sanctions on the Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet,” said Mr Loughton in a statement. “Failure to act will only serve to embolden the Chinese government’s brutal persecution of not only Tibetans, but also Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities across China.”

  • Uber teams up with ScriptDrop to expand prescription delivery access in U.S.

    Pharmacies signed up with ScriptDrop will be able to use Uber's delivery services, which could result in fewer events of customers going without their prescriptions due to COVID-19 related limitations, the post said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Amazon.com Inc expanded its virtual healthcare services, after launching an online pharmacy last year. Last August, Uber partnered with on-demand prescription delivery platform NimbleRx.

  • U.S. weather model upgraded to better forecast extreme events

    The National Weather Service has turbocharged its lagging forecast model to better predict extreme weather events such as hurricanes, blizzards and downpours.

  • France v Scotland, Six Nations 2021: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

    France edged past Grand-Slam chasing Wales thanks to a last-gasp try to keep their own title hopes alive. They host Scotland in the Six Nations' final fixture on Friday needing a bonus-point victory and a winning margin of at least 21 points to become champions for the first time since 2010. Scotland's tournament started in promising fashion with a deserved win over England at Twickenham. But two home losses in a row to Wales and Ireland put paid to their title hopes. They got back on track last week with a dominant win over whipping-boys Italy. This fixture was originally supposed to be held on the tournament's third week, but was postponed due to a Covid outbreak within the French squad. France or Wales? Who can win the Six Nations 2021 When is France v Scotland? The match was originally due to be played on Feb 28 but was postponed until Friday, March 26 after a Covid-19 outbreak in the French squad. What time is kick-off? The match will kick off at 8pm. What TV channel is it on - how can I watch live? The match is due to be shown live on the BBC but the broadcaster has not yet confirmed which channel it will be on. What is the latest team news? France Fly-half Romain Ntamack will make his first start of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations in Friday's title-deciding clash with Scotland. Ntamack, the leading points scorer in last year's championship, will replace the injured Matthieu Jalibert as part of five personnel changes. Second-row pair Bernard Le Roux and Swan Rebbadj, flanker Anthony Jelonch and centre Arthur Vincent have also been recalled by head coach Fabien Galthie. Les Bleus require a bonus-point victory and a winning margin of at least 21 points in Paris to become champions for the first time since 2010, otherwise glory will belong to Wales. PA Scotland Scotland’s proposed team selection has been compromised by the terms of a financial settlement between Premier League Rugby, the umbrella group which represents England’s top clubs, and the Six Nations. Instead of being allowed to pick from all of his England-based players Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has been allowed to pick just five exiles in the 29-man squad named yesterday. The most obvious omission from that squad as a result of the limit on the number of England-based players Townsend can pick is Saracens' Sean Maitland, who is replaced by lightning quick Glasgow 21-year-old Rufus McLean. The five England-based players who remain in the squad to face France are Gloucester lock Alex Craig, Exeter Chiefs lock Sam Skinner, Gloucester centre Chris Harris, Exeter Chiefs fullback Hogg and Harlequins scrum-half Scott Steele. Richard Bath France v Scotland latest odds France: 1/6 Scotland: 11/2 Draw: 33/1 Betting on the match? Get the latest offers and free bets here What's our prediction? France will come out of the blocks firing knowing they need to rack up points to have any chance of winning the tournament. Scotland have been weakened by their selection issues but their two losses were both tightly-fought contests. France to win by 10-plus points but the equation they need to win the Six Nations looks a bit too hard an ask, leaving Wales as this year's Six Nations champions.

  • These Are The Absolute BEST Store-Bought Passover Desserts

    Just because they don't have traditional ingredients, doesn't mean they aren't delicious. Like many Jewish holidays, Passover is about reflection, honoring our ancestors and… a really big meal. Jews abstain from eating leavened bread for the eight days of Passover to celebrate and honor the struggle of our enslaved ancestors.

  • Thunderstorms pound the southern U.S.

    March 22 and 23 brought severe thunderstorms from the Great Plains to the Gulf Coast, inundating many areas with rainfall and providing spectacular lightning shows overhead.

  • Nawal El Saadawi: Trailblazing Egyptian feminist writer dies, aged 89

    Nawal El Saadawi was 89 years old

  • 30+ Lemon Desserts That Put Chocolate to Shame

    When life gives you lemons, make every dessert on this list.From Delish

  • Paparazzi Agency Splash News Files for Bankruptcy Amid Meghan Markle Fight

    Splash News & Picture Agency filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday, citing not only the coronavirus pandemic, but “two ongoing litigation cases and the costs of defending these cases,” one of which involved Meghan Markle. “As a consequence of the global pandemic the availability of celebrity images has declined and budgets within media companies have been cut to reflect wider macro-economic challenges,” president Emma Curzon said in a declaration reviewed by TheWrap. “This situation has been exacerbated by two ongoing litigation cases and the costs of defending these cases.” Last year, Markle, who is married to Prince Harry, sued the agency over photos taken of her and the couple’s baby in a park. In December 2020, the British press reported that Splash had settled with the Duchess and agreed to no longer photograph the family, but Curzon indicated in the bankruptcy filing that the case is ongoing. She said that Splash “has sought to settle this matter,” but the parties have not been able to agree on a financial settlement. Also Read: George Clooney Warns Paparazzi 'Will Be Prosecuted' for Intrusive Twins Pics “The case involves free speech related issues under United Kingdom law and, unfortunately, has proven to be too unbearably expensive for Splash to continue its defense,” she wrote. “Furthermore, if the plaintiffs were to prevail in that case it would likely result in a large attorney fee award against Splash.” Former Splash employee Esmeralda Servin also sued the company in 2020, alleging in an August filing that she faced sexist comments during her time there and was fired after voicing various concerns to management. Splash has also been known to be on the other end of legal battles: The agency has sued celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Liam Hemsworth for posting its paparazzi shots on social media. Pamela Chelin contributed to this report. Read original story Paparazzi Agency Splash News Files for Bankruptcy Amid Meghan Markle Fight At TheWrap

  • Luxury travel booking site Virtuoso dumps all Trump Hotels from listings, a sign of further erosion of the Trump brand

    Virtuoso "serves a very elite base of customers, and its actions are often studied by others," a travel industry expert said of the move.

  • Last Man Standing: The Family Make Plans For Mandy's Birth

    Mandy and Kyle decide to have a home birth -- at Mike and Vanessa's.

  • Egyptian Messi lookalike thrills soccer-loving orphans

    Meet Lionel Messi’s doppelgangerLocation: Zagazig, EgyptEgyptian painter Islam Battah poses as the Argentinian soccer starand plays soccer with children at the local orphanageSOUNDBITE) (Arabic) EGYPTIAN LIONEL MESSI LOOKALIKE, ISLAM BATTAH, SAYING:"When I started growing my beard, my friends told me that I look like Messi. When I grew my beard even more, the resemblance was clearer. / This happiness is in one's heart. When I came here (to the orphanage), I felt an incomparable happiness and the kids' happiness with the resemblance between me and Messi is indescribable. When you make someone happy, God rewards you. I wanted to share this happiness with them."(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) ORPHAN CHILD, AMMAR ASHRY, SAYING:"I was so happy and felt that (Lionel) Messi is coming to play with us. I was playing soccer, found him coming to play soccer with us and we were so happy. Now, I really want to see Mohamed Salah and all these players."

  • Most of GameStop board will leave in summer after rollercoaster year

    The new board will be led by Ryan Cohen, founder of online pet food company Chewy.

  • Maskless woman hurls n-word at Black cashier after being refused service in New York market

    Witness calls incident ‘most outright racist thing I’ve ever seen’

  • QAnon followers already claiming Colorado mass shooting was a ‘false flag’ event: ‘Nobody died’

    ‘This was 100 per cent fake fake,’ one Telegram user baselessly claims

  • High school chancer tried to beat former NBA professional 1 on 1 and the result went viral

    Youngster made a big mistake challenging former Boston Celtics player for his shoes

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest